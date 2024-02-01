Zelensky to sign decree on Zaluzhny's dismissal by end of week - CNN

By the end of this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a decree dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, CNN reports , citing a source, UNN writes.

Details

One of CNN's sources said that no official announcement of Zaluzhny's dismissal has been made yet, but a presidential decree is expected by the end of the week.

According to one of the sources, at a small meeting in his office on Monday, which was also attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the President said that "he decided to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

In the conversation, Zelensky offered Zaluzhnyi another position, but he rejected it, CNN reports. Then the President emphasized that the fact that Zaluzhnyi refused a new position does not change the fact that he is being fired from his current one.

Zelensky was going to fire Zaluzhny over disagreement on mobilization - The Washington Post

One source told CNN that two names are being discussed as possible contenders for the post of Commander-in-Chief.

One of them is Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, when asked if he was going to become the new Commander-in-Chief, Budanov said no, suggesting that he would hardly be talking to CNN at this point if such an appointment had just been made.

"We are in a state of war, and all sides are using all available means, including information warfare," the DIU chief added.

The other candidate is Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is about political competition, not war: Podoliak on "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation