What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky to sign decree on Zaluzhny's dismissal by end of week - CNN

Zelensky to sign decree on Zaluzhny's dismissal by end of week - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 33802 views

By the end of the week, President Zelensky is expected to sign a decree dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhny from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By the end of this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a decree dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, CNN reports , citing a source, UNN writes. 

Details

One of CNN's sources said that no official announcement of Zaluzhny's dismissal has been made yet, but a presidential decree is expected by the end of the week. 

According to one of the sources, at a small meeting in his office on Monday, which was also attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the President said that "he decided to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces." 

In the conversation, Zelensky offered Zaluzhnyi another position, but he rejected it, CNN reports. Then the President emphasized that the fact that Zaluzhnyi refused a new position does not change the fact that he is being fired from his current one. 

Zelensky was going to fire Zaluzhny over disagreement on mobilization - The Washington Post31.01.24, 16:11 • 116133 views

One source told CNN that two names are being discussed as possible contenders for the post of Commander-in-Chief.

One of them is Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU.  In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, when asked if he was going to become the new Commander-in-Chief, Budanov said no, suggesting that he would hardly be talking to CNN at this point if such an appointment had just been made.

"We are in a state of war, and all sides are using all available means, including information warfare," the DIU chief added. 

The other candidate is Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

This is about political competition, not war: Podoliak on "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation31.01.24, 22:34 • 32605 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

