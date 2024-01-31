This is about political competition, not war: Podoliak on "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102417 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129416 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130370 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169610 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177902 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102074 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89119 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85918 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 98249 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 39283 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244778 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229986 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241292 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6527 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129416 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103869 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120284 views
Actual
This is about political competition, not war: Podoliak on "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation

This is about political competition, not war: Podoliak on "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32588 views

The OP responded to the "statements" about Zaluzhny's resignation and noted that "there is a certain stagnation along the front line and people are definitely looking for some kind of information reasons to stir up society and get some kind of "hype".

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the information about the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, which was spread on Monday evening. According to him, such "statements" indicate the desire of some people to get a hype, reports UNN.

"This is not the first time we have discussed certain speculative topics. We have a certain stagnation along the front line, and people are definitely looking for some kind of information in order to stir up society and get some kind of hype. But let's look at it differently... For me, it looks mysterious. After all, this is the President's vertical, the President's manager, I mean the Chief of Staff. I'm speaking in general. This is his vertical and he is directly in charge of the war within the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and he can certainly treat certain subordinates, setting them certain tasks, obtaining certain results, evaluating these results, and so on. To be honest, I have always not quite understood what the problem is here. It's not a political process, it's not a political competition, it's a war. We have to assess what is happening today, we have to assess the effectiveness of certain actions. We have to evaluate scenario plans for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we have to evaluate the possibility of receiving certain material and technical assistance from partner countries, we have to evaluate the war scenario as a whole, what technological solutions we need," Podoliak said on We-Ukraine.

Zelensky was going to fire Zaluzhny over disagreement on mobilization - The Washington Post31.01.24, 16:11 • 116132 views

According to him, on Monday it became clear that it was still about political competition, not war.

Zelensky revokes Zaluzhny's dismissal as Commander-in-Chief after public outcry - Financial Times31.01.24, 00:13 • 104065 views

"On Monday, we saw not so much about the war as about political competition. And for me, this is strange. Because during the war, political competition, especially at the level of the army, generals and politicians, somehow looks so-so. But there is an official refutation of this information," the advisor to the head of the OP emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising