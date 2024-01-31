Zelensky revokes Zaluzhny's dismissal as Commander-in-Chief after public outcry - Financial Times

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelensky revokes Zaluzhny's dismissal as Commander-in-Chief after public outcry - Financial Times

President Zelensky's attempt to remove the popular General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from command caused public outrage, which prevented his dismissal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, after the recent media outcry over the dismissal of Ukrainians' favorite general, the President cannot dismiss him. The Financial Times writes about this , citing its sources, UNN reports .

Details

The journalists note that the removal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from his post would mark the biggest change in the military command after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, Zelenskiy on Monday offered the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny a new position as a defense adviser, but the general declined. This was confirmed by four people familiar with the discussions.

In particular, two of the FT's interlocutors noted that Zelensky made it clear to Zaluzhny that regardless of whether he accepted the offer of a new position, he would be dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief.

All four of the FT's sources also claim that although Zelenskyy's office had already approved the decision to dismiss Zaluzhnyy, he may not be fired, as reports of the plans appeared in the Ukrainian media and caused a lot of noise.

The news of Zaluzhnyi's removal caused outrage among the Ukrainian military and civil society, among whom he enjoys enormous support.

Context

The publication also recalled rumors that Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy allegedly have tensions after Ukraine's announced counteroffensive failed to realize its ambitious goals of regaining lost territory and cutting Russia's land bridge to Crimea.

Then Zaluzhny said that the war had entered a "stalemate". The President's Office  strongly disagreed with  this opinion.

In a Ukrainian poll released in December, 88 percent of Ukrainians said they trusted Zaluzhnyi, compared to 62 percent who said they trusted Zelenskiy.

The newspaper notes that Zaluzhny's replacement could also unnerve Ukraine's Western partners, including the military, which has worked closely with the general over the past two years to develop battlefield strategies.

Recall

On Monday, journalists and MPs actively began to dispel reports that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed from the post of the Chief of Staff. In addition, sources of MPs claimed that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was dismissed.

However, the personnel reshuffle was never officially confirmed .

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
financial-timesFinancial Times
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising