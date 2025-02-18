President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the rhetoric of the United States is now aimed at pleasing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This is done to successfully achieve goals. However, the ceasefire "will not be successful." This was said by the Ukrainian President in an interview with the ARD TV channel, according to UNN.

It is noted that before the start of talks between US and Russian representatives on ways to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the West against repeating the mistakes of the past.

On the Maischberger talk show on ARD, Zelenskyy recalled the hasty withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan in 2021, thus opposing negotiating tactics that abandon the most important demands before the start of negotiations - ARD's post says.

In an interview with TV channel , Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called for a strong US role in Ukraine after the peace deal is signed.

Today, Ukraine is not the same country it was at the beginning of the Russian aggressive war, and, for example, it has extensive experience in producing its own weapons. But "there will be no victory for Ukraine without US support" - the TV channel reports.

Ceasefire negotiations should also include security guarantees. While Trump's approach was that a European military contingent should help Ukraine, he told Trump that "Americans have to be there." This is not just about the number of troops.

It is an important demonstration of strength to Putin that all allies are working together to protect Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained.

As ARD reports , Zelenskyy knew that Trump had "a very close relationship with Putin." However, he noted that, in his opinion, "there can be no really good relations between the heads of state of the United States and Russia - because they are different poles, different cultures, different common values.

He himself had many "positive conversations" with Trump. But now everything depends on the outcome - ARD's post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the prospect of territorial concessions to Russia during the upcoming "peace talks," reiterated that Ukraine "will not legally give up its territories.

He also expressed confidence that the parts of his country that were conquered and annexed by Russia in violation of international law will one day become part of the national territory again.

Of course, we will return everything. Respect for international law will return. If not today, then tomorrow - noted the President of Ukraine.

Analyzing the words of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel that a return to the 2014 borders is unrealistic for Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted that the Pentagon chief "needs to go into the details. I think he needs an hour to do that.

But the problem is that the United States is saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin. I think this is the crux of the matter. Because they want to please him. Do you know why? To meet each other and achieve quick success. However, the ceasefire "will not be successful" - ARD quotes Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Zelenskyy also believes that the issue of Ukraine's potential membership in NATO cannot be excluded from the process of negotiations on "ending the war.

"You cannot simply exclude it. That's not how it works. I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0", - said the President of Ukraine.

