Zelensky: The US says things that Putin really likes

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43254 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113024 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116694 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152728 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109505 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83373 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77472 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35650 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152728 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143434 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77472 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134042 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135937 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164223 views
Actual
Zelensky: The US says things that Putin really likes

Zelensky: The US says things that Putin really likes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72002 views

The Ukrainian president said that the US is trying to please Putin with its statements to achieve quick success. Zelenskyy warned against repeating the mistakes of Afghanistan and opposed territorial concessions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the rhetoric of the United States is now aimed at pleasing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This is done to successfully achieve goals. However, the ceasefire "will not be successful." This was said by the Ukrainian President in an interview with the ARD TV channel, according to UNN

Details

It is noted that before the start of talks between US and Russian representatives on ways to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the West against repeating the mistakes of the past.

On the Maischberger talk show on ARD, Zelenskyy recalled the hasty withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan in 2021, thus opposing negotiating tactics that abandon the most important demands before the start of negotiations

- ARD's post says.

In an interview with TV channel , Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called for a strong US role in Ukraine after the peace deal is signed.

Today, Ukraine is not the same country it was at the beginning of the Russian aggressive war, and, for example, it has extensive experience in producing its own weapons. But "there will be no victory for Ukraine without US support"

- the TV channel reports.

Ceasefire negotiations should also include security guarantees. While Trump's approach was that a European military contingent should help Ukraine, he told Trump that "Americans have to be there." This is not just about the number of troops.

It is an important demonstration of strength to Putin that all allies are working together to protect Ukraine

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained.

As ARD reports , Zelenskyy knew that Trump had "a very close relationship with Putin." However, he noted that, in his opinion, "there can be no really good relations between the heads of state of the United States and Russia - because they are different poles, different cultures, different common values.

He himself had many "positive conversations" with Trump. But now everything depends on the outcome

- ARD's post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the prospect of territorial concessions to Russia during the upcoming "peace talks," reiterated that Ukraine "will not legally give up its territories.

He also expressed confidence that the parts of his country that were conquered and annexed by Russia in violation of international law will one day become part of the national territory again.

Of course, we will return everything. Respect for international law will return. If not today, then tomorrow

- noted the President of Ukraine.

Analyzing the words of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel that a return to the 2014 borders is unrealistic for Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted that the Pentagon chief "needs to go into the details. I think he needs an hour to do that.

But the problem is that the United States is saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin. I think this is the crux of the matter. Because they want to please him. Do you know why? To meet each other and achieve quick success. However, the ceasefire "will not be successful"

- ARD quotes Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Zelenskyy also believes that the issue of Ukraine's potential membership in NATO cannot be excluded from the process of negotiations on "ending the war.

"You cannot simply exclude it. That's not how it works. I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0", - said the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine will not participate in the talks between Russia and the United States to be held in Saudi Arabia. 

Lavrov and Ushakov arrive in Riyadh for talks between Russia and the United States17.02.25, 20:41 • 55228 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising