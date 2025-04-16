The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

Up to 100 employees and 30 pieces of equipment are working to extinguish the fire in the industrial area of Kursk. However, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area at the "APZ-20" bearing plant reached 17,000 square meters.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

The fire area at the plant in Kursk reached 17,000 "squares", but has already been localized. Previously, a workshop for rubber processing caught fire in a building in the industrial area of the city of Kursk, on Agregatna Street. Then, according to the official version, there was a partial collapse of structures. 100 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and 30 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire.

According to Russian media, employees of the Kursk plant, where the fire occurred, tried to extinguish the fire themselves several hours ago. They failed to do so. It was reported that no one was injured.

The media also indicated that due to the threat of air pollution, the "Rospotrebnadzor" laboratory arrived at the scene of the fire to take measurements. The smoke was visible from afar. There is no threat to the houses, said acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein. The official also explained that the fire started in the workshop for the production of rubber products.

