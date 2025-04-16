$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15802 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61554 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163306 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83983 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113907 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89539 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141360 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123512 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43024 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163306 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154605 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141360 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123512 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43731 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3986 views

A bearing plant APZ-20 is on fire in Kursk. The fire area has reached 17,000 square meters, rescuers are working at the site, there is no threat to the population.

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

Up to 100 employees and 30 pieces of equipment are working to extinguish the fire in the industrial area of Kursk. However, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area at the "APZ-20" bearing plant reached 17,000 square meters.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The fire area at the plant in Kursk reached 17,000 "squares", but has already been localized. Previously, a workshop for rubber processing caught fire in a building in the industrial area of the city of Kursk, on Agregatna Street. Then, according to the official version, there was a partial collapse of structures. 100 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and 30 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire.

According to Russian media, employees of the Kursk plant, where the fire occurred, tried to extinguish the fire themselves several hours ago. They failed to do so. It was reported that no one was injured. 

The media also indicated that due to the threat of air pollution, the "Rospotrebnadzor" laboratory arrived at the scene of the fire to take measurements. The smoke was visible from afar. There is no threat to the houses, said acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein. The official also explained that the fire started in the workshop for the production of rubber products.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that in the Russian Federation, in the city of Kursk, a large-scale fire engulfed the APZ-20 bearing plant.

The RemiCity shopping center in Khabarovsk, Russia, caught fire, its roof was on fire and a visible column of smoke formed, which led to the evacuation of about 270 people.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa as a result of an attack by drones.

Drone attack: explosions heard in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation in the area of the oil refinery20.03.25, 04:11 • 26138 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

