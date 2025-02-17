Russian diplomats Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov have arrived in Riyadh to participate in talks between Moscow and Washington. This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, according to UNN.

The talks in Riyadh will be held in a bilateral format between representatives of Russia and the United States. The Ukrainian side will not participate in them.

“We have come to negotiate with our American colleagues. these are bilateral talks, purely bilateral. There can be no other negotiations in Riyadh,” said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.

Putin's aide added that the Kremlin expects “normalization of relations with the United States” following the meeting.

Recall

On February 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.