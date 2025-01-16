Zelensky said that part of Europe does not want to recognize one thing about Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 134936 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128578 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129468 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163155 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158029 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113837 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 61601 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121494 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119761 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 53552 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 67494 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 134978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119761 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140016 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131874 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149338 views
Zelensky said that part of Europe does not want to recognize one thing about Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26511 views

The President of Ukraine said that most Western countries do not want to recognize the possibility of further Russian aggression after Ukraine. According to him, this is the main mistake that prevents them from strengthening their support for Ukraine.

The West, except for the Nordic countries, Poland, Romania, and the Baltic states, does not want to admit that the Russians will move on after Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

I think the West does not understand one simple thing. It still doesn't, except for the Nordic countries, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, because we are very close historically, because we are neighbors. All the others are no worse-no, they are the same partners, but they don't want to recognize one thing. The "Russians" will go further

- Zelensky said.

The President believes that this is the most important mistake, because it is the root of the answers to all other questions.

"If you know for sure that the Russians will go further and you are sure of it... It's like with America's preventive sanctions before an invasion. If there is such a risk (that Russia will go further - ed.), why not strengthen Ukraine as much as possible? Why not increase production for itself, for its new forces? Why not do this? Why not impose total sanctions? On all missiles and missile parts? They will reach each of these European countries. Because everything is clear with the Russians, they will go ahead and shoot from there. It will be like we have today," Zelensky said.

The President noted that it is a mistake not to fully realize who Putin is.

"And even when politicians say, 'We understand, but he can't,' he will never attack Germany or France. He will go. You don't have to enter a country, you can stand on the border and be terrorized with energy and provocations every day. You don't have to wait for a full-scale invasion, you can destroy a country in other ways. For example, by turning off the electricity, the banking system," Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Slovak politicians "do not fully realize and understand what war is, and simply take advantage of the situation." 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
franceFrance
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

