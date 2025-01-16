Zelensky said that part of Europe does not want to recognize one thing about Russia

The West, except for the Nordic countries, Poland, Romania, and the Baltic states, does not want to admit that the Russians will move on after Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

I think the West does not understand one simple thing. It still doesn't, except for the Nordic countries, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, because we are very close historically, because we are neighbors. All the others are no worse-no, they are the same partners, but they don't want to recognize one thing. The "Russians" will go further - Zelensky said.

The President believes that this is the most important mistake, because it is the root of the answers to all other questions.

"If you know for sure that the Russians will go further and you are sure of it... It's like with America's preventive sanctions before an invasion. If there is such a risk (that Russia will go further - ed.), why not strengthen Ukraine as much as possible? Why not increase production for itself, for its new forces? Why not do this? Why not impose total sanctions? On all missiles and missile parts? They will reach each of these European countries. Because everything is clear with the Russians, they will go ahead and shoot from there. It will be like we have today," Zelensky said.

The President noted that it is a mistake not to fully realize who Putin is.

"And even when politicians say, 'We understand, but he can't,' he will never attack Germany or France. He will go. You don't have to enter a country, you can stand on the border and be terrorized with energy and provocations every day. You don't have to wait for a full-scale invasion, you can destroy a country in other ways. For example, by turning off the electricity, the banking system," Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Slovak politicians "do not fully realize and understand what war is, and simply take advantage of the situation."