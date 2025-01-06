ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60784 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150634 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129146 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165545 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104523 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132572 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131547 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48468 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101404 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103621 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173016 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165538 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182382 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143481 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135054 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152201 views
Zelensky: Russians lost more than 38 thousand troops in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23655 views

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has lost more than 38,000 troops in the Kursk sector, 15,000 of them irretrievably. The enemy has deployed significant forces in this area, including North Korean soldiers.

Over the 5 months of the Kursk operation, Russian troops have suffered losses of more than 38 thousand soldiers, 15 thousand of whom were killed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

Details

Kursk operation. Today is exactly 5 months since the beginning of our actions in Kursk region, and we are maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory. We are actively destroying the Russian military potential there. During the Kursk operation, the enemy has already lost more than 38,000 of its soldiers in this area alone, about 15,000 of them irretrievably. The Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region, and soldiers from North Korea are involved. It is important that the occupier cannot now direct all this force to our other areas, in particular to Donetsk region, in particular against Sumy, Kharkiv region, or Zaporizhzhia

- Zelensky said.

Recall

TheKursk region is likely to be the beginning of the end for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

