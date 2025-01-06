Zelensky: Russians lost more than 38 thousand troops in Kursk region

Over the 5 months of the Kursk operation, Russian troops have suffered losses of more than 38 thousand soldiers, 15 thousand of whom were killed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

Kursk operation. Today is exactly 5 months since the beginning of our actions in Kursk region, and we are maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory. We are actively destroying the Russian military potential there. During the Kursk operation, the enemy has already lost more than 38,000 of its soldiers in this area alone, about 15,000 of them irretrievably. The Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region, and soldiers from North Korea are involved. It is important that the occupier cannot now direct all this force to our other areas, in particular to Donetsk region, in particular against Sumy, Kharkiv region, or Zaporizhzhia - Zelensky said.

