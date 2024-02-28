Zelensky proposes to hold Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3346 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48843 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108608 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254462 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108563 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365205 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7156 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32497 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56709 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42934 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113372 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky proposes to hold Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22763 views

President Zelenskyy proposed to hold the first Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum to strengthen cooperation and potential joint weapons production.

Zelensky proposes to hold Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.  He stated this  during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, UNN reports.

We believe that every nation in Europe that adheres to the principles of the European and Euro-Atlantic communities and wants to be a member deserves full integration. Ukraine supports your countries on their way and is grateful for your support of our integration

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the European Union and NATO have provided Europe with the longest and most reliable era of security and economic development.

And we are all equally worthy of being part of the European and Euro-Atlantic community

- Zelensky said.

According to him, just as everyone deserves peace, everyone can contribute to restoring peace.

I invite you all to take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that Ukraine has proved that it can resist and defeat even an enemy that seemed to be one of the strongest in the world.

Every nation can succeed in defense if other nations cooperate and people are motivated to be resilient. Let's pool and strengthen our experience. We are proud that Ukraine has about 500 defense enterprises in various fields, and each of them adds strength. But this is not enough to defeat putin

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine sees  problems with the supply of ammunition that affect the situation on the battlefield.

We are interested in co-production with you and all our partners. Our government team will provide details. We propose to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan Defense Industry Forum in Kyiv or one of your capitals

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy and Albanian Prime Minister open Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Ukraine and Albania sign a cooperation agreement and discuss potential joint arms production.

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed the Peace Formula and economic cooperation27.02.24, 19:28 • 35330 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
NATO
Switzerland
Albania
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08