Zelensky proposes to hold Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum. He stated this during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, UNN reports.

We believe that every nation in Europe that adheres to the principles of the European and Euro-Atlantic communities and wants to be a member deserves full integration. Ukraine supports your countries on their way and is grateful for your support of our integration - Zelensky said.

He noted that the European Union and NATO have provided Europe with the longest and most reliable era of security and economic development.

And we are all equally worthy of being part of the European and Euro-Atlantic community - Zelensky said.

According to him, just as everyone deserves peace, everyone can contribute to restoring peace.

I invite you all to take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland - Zelensky said.

The President noted that Ukraine has proved that it can resist and defeat even an enemy that seemed to be one of the strongest in the world.

Every nation can succeed in defense if other nations cooperate and people are motivated to be resilient. Let's pool and strengthen our experience. We are proud that Ukraine has about 500 defense enterprises in various fields, and each of them adds strength. But this is not enough to defeat putin - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine sees problems with the supply of ammunition that affect the situation on the battlefield.

We are interested in co-production with you and all our partners. Our government team will provide details. We propose to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan Defense Industry Forum in Kyiv or one of your capitals - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy and Albanian Prime Minister open Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Ukraine and Albania sign a cooperation agreement and discuss potential joint arms production.

