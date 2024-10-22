Zelensky on the MSEC scandal: there must be responsibility and personnel decisions in central government
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy called for personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to the violations at the MSEC. He emphasized the importance of digitalizing the disability determination process and a full audit of officials' pensions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address said that there should be personal responsibility and personnel decisions over the situation with the violations found in the MSEC, UNN reports.
There are hundreds of such facts, apparently unjustified disabilities among customs officials, tax officials, in the Pension Fund system, and in local administrations. All of this needs to be dealt with thoroughly and promptly. The MSEC system should be eliminated. But for real, systemic changes, it is necessary to fully digitalize all stages of disability determination
He noted that government officials, namely the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the digital team of the Ministry of Defense, have the opportunity to ensure the appropriate changes.
The problem is not only that officials make themselves disabled through connections. It is also the fact that people who have been genuinely disabled, in particular in combat, often cannot get the appropriate status and fair payments
The President emphasized that the government has little time to fix this.
There must be personal responsibility and personnel decisions in this situation in the central government - in the vertical of control over the MSEC. The NSDC's decision now provides for a full audit of pensions and other accruals for all officials who have organized disabilities
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the reports by Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych during the NSDC meeting on the MSEC violations unconvincing.
Zelenskyy also noted that there should be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine. After that, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announcedthat he had resigned.
Ukraine plans to liquidate the MSEC by December 31. Zelensky demands to draft a bill22.10.24, 18:29 • 20925 views