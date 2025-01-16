Zelensky names the percentage of weapons from the US and Europe at the front in Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 134825 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186244 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175651 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139980 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131836 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149305 views
Zelensky names the percentage of weapons from the US and Europe at the front in Ukraine

Zelensky names the percentage of weapons from the US and Europe at the front in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73002 views

President Zelenskyy said that 33-34% of Ukraine's weapons are domestically produced, about 40% come from the United States, and less than 30% from Europe. He also expressed his gratitude to Biden and emphasized the importance of the US-European alliance.

Ukraine meets its arms needs by one third. Europe supplies less than a third, and the United States about 40%. Ukraine meets its arms needs by a third.  Zelensky said this in an interview with Polish media during a visit to Warsaw on January 15, UNN reports.

Today, 33-34% of weapons in Ukraine are made in Ukraine. Europe makes less than 30%, and the United States makes about 40%. This is how it looks like. I am grateful for what Biden has done. You know how American politics works: the president cannot do everything alone, and you know what happened in Congress (we are talking about blocking a multi-billion dollar package in early 2024 - ed.)

- he noted.

According to him, the alliance between Europe and the United States has helped Ukraine a lot.

But I will not say how much, for example, we lack air defense systems and why we cannot get more Patriot systems from the United States. I really cannot understand this. Maybe I don't know something, but I know that, unfortunately, people are dying,

- Zelensky added.

The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the incoming Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
donald-trumpDonald Trump
warsawWarsaw
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising