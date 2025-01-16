Zelensky names the percentage of weapons from the US and Europe at the front in Ukraine

Ukraine meets its arms needs by one third. Europe supplies less than a third, and the United States about 40%. Ukraine meets its arms needs by a third. Zelensky said this in an interview with Polish media during a visit to Warsaw on January 15, UNN reports.

Today, 33-34% of weapons in Ukraine are made in Ukraine. Europe makes less than 30%, and the United States makes about 40%. This is how it looks like. I am grateful for what Biden has done. You know how American politics works: the president cannot do everything alone, and you know what happened in Congress (we are talking about blocking a multi-billion dollar package in early 2024 - ed.) - he noted.

According to him, the alliance between Europe and the United States has helped Ukraine a lot.

But I will not say how much, for example, we lack air defense systems and why we cannot get more Patriot systems from the United States. I really cannot understand this. Maybe I don't know something, but I know that, unfortunately, people are dying, - Zelensky added.

Recall

The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the incoming Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.