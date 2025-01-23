Zelensky names conditions for negotiations with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named the conditions he considers fair for starting negotiations with Russia. In particular, security guarantees and the return of the Russian army to the line of full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's interview with Bloomberg.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the quality of negotiations is important, not the timing.

To prevent Putin from coming back. And that's what he wants. He will not rest until he is put in his place or until he destroys Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that negotiations can be fair and unfair. The question is with whom Ukraine will be at this time.

If it is not alone, Ukraine will do everything to ensure that the negotiations are fair. And fair means guarantees that the enemy will return at least to the line of full-scale invasion. This would be a fair opportunity to start a dialog. But it can be different, it happens in life - the President of Ukraine explained.

He noted that it all depends on how Ukraine and others view justice, whether in the same or different ways. In particular, it depends on the new US administration, on the EU, on their independence, and on the Global South.

“The question is whether Ukraine will be alone, as it was before in the Normandy format, and everyone else, or whether Ukraine will be with its allies and this time Ukraine will be alone. This is what fair negotiations are,” Zelensky added.

