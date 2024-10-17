Zelensky confirms conversation with Fico in Brussels: no details revealed
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with Slovak Prime Minister Fico on the sidelines of a European Council meeting. Zelensky called on Fico to support Ukraine, warning of the danger from Putin.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels, he had a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. He said this to the media following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.
Zelenskiy confirmed that he had spoken with Fico, but said that the details of the conversation would remain between them.
"I said a lot of things to Mr. Fico today. I think we need to maintain relations between our countries. It is very important. His country is not at war, thank God, and I wish his people peace so that they never see what Putin can bring to their country. But he must support us, otherwise he will also understand this very well, because Putin will never stop if we do not stop him," Zelensky said.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks out against Ukraine in NATO.
Fico has also stated that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance could be a pretext for the outbreak of World War III.
Prime Minister Robert Fico believesthat the likelihood of an end to the war in Ukraine in the near future is "very high."