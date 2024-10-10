Zelensky and Starmer discuss “victory plan”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed a "victory plan," Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met this morning.

The British Prime Minister's office in Downing Street also hosted Mark Rutte, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and current NATO Secretary General.

Congratulating Rutte, Kier said that he and Zelenskiy "have been meeting all morning, discussing a plan for victory.

Rutte said that "it's about Ukraine, but it's also about protecting the West and how we stay safe.

