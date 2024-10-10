ukenru
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy arrives in London: starts meeting with Prime Minister Starmer

Zelenskyy arrives in London: starts meeting with Prime Minister Starmer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12423 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in London for talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They are expected to discuss the use of British missiles and Zelenskyy's further visits to France and Italy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in London, where he has already started a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC. 

Details 

A red carpet was laid out on Downing Street for the arrival of the Ukrainian President, and the two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

Starmer is also scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Reportedly, Rutte will join the talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy, and then hold a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister. Zelenskiy will then continue his diplomatic tour of Europe with visits to France and Italy.

The agenda of the Downing Street talks has not been disclosed, but Zelenskyy is likely to seek permission from Starmer to use missiles supplied by the UK to strike Russian territory.

This is Zelenskiy's second visit to Downing Street since Starmer was elected prime minister.  When he was still leader of the opposition, Starmer also met with Zelensky in Ukraine in February and held talks with him at the NATO summit in July.

At this meeting of NATO countries, the bloc promised Ukraine an “irreversible path” to membership, which the Ukrainian government considers vital to its security.

Despite the cancellation of Ramstein: Zelenskyy announces meetings with leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain09.10.24, 20:10

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

