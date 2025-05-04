The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber

The official White House page featured a greeting for "Star Wars" Day, accompanied by a "portrait" of Donald Trump with a lightsaber, reports UNN.

From May 4th to everyone, including the radical left-wing lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, assassins, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, and known members of the MS-13 gang back into our Galaxy. You are not the Rebellion - you are the Empire. May the 4th be with you - the post says.

Star Wars Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated by fans of George Lucas' cult science fiction saga Star Wars.

The main date of Star Wars Day (otherwise known as Luke Skywalker Day) is May 4. The date was chosen because of the famous quote "May the Force be with you", which many fans play as "May the fourth be with you" (English fourth - fourth and May - May).

President Donald Trump published an artificial intelligence-created image of himself dressed as Pope, against the backdrop of mourning for Pope Francis and a few days before the start of the conclave to elect his successor.

Trump's actions caused reproaches from a group representing Catholic bishops in New York and among Italians.