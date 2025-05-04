$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 12944 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 61014 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 121943 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 120421 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 82522 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 86959 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 89294 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 64261 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76754 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 122723 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

A greeting for "Star Wars" Day with an image of Trump with a lightsaber appeared on the White House page. The post also mentioned radical leftists.

The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber

The official White House page featured a greeting for "Star Wars" Day, accompanied by a "portrait" of Donald Trump with a lightsaber, reports UNN.

From May 4th to everyone, including the radical left-wing lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, assassins, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, and known members of the MS-13 gang back into our Galaxy. You are not the Rebellion - you are the Empire. May the 4th be with you 

- the post says.

Add

Star Wars Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated by fans of George Lucas' cult science fiction saga Star Wars.

The main date of Star Wars Day (otherwise known as Luke Skywalker Day) is May 4. The date was chosen because of the famous quote "May the Force be with you", which many fans play as "May the fourth be with you" (English fourth - fourth and May - May). 

Earlier

President Donald Trump published an artificial intelligence-created image of himself dressed as Pope, against the backdrop of mourning for Pope Francis and a few days before the start of the conclave to elect his successor.

Trump's actions caused reproaches from a group representing Catholic bishops in New York and among Italians.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

White House
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
United States
