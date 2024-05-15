Zelensky and Shmyhal condemn attack on Slovak PM Fico

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and called it terrible, UNN reports.

The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against the head of government of our neighboring partner country. Every effort must be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, shape or form - Zelensky said in a statement on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine hopes that Robert Fico will recover quickly and expressed solidarity with the people of Slovakia.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also made a statement about the assassination attempt on Fico.

"We strongly condemn today's attack on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. Such violence is unacceptable and the perpetrators must be punished. We wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery! Sincere words of support to the family and all Slovak people," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

