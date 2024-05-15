Shooting in Slovakia: Prime Minister Fitzo injured, taken to hospital

In Slovakia there was a shooting and Prime Minister Robert Fitzo was wounded, he was taken to hospital, reports UNN citing Denníka.

Details

Shots rang out in front of the House of Culture, where the government was sitting, when the Prime Minister came out to address the people.

Reporter Denníka N did not see the incident, but was close by and heard several shots. He then saw security guards lift the Prime Minister off the ground, load him into a car and take him away.

According to witnesses at the scene, Fitzo approached the people who greeted him, after which several shots were fired. Fitzo then fell to the ground.

The alleged attacker was detained by the police. The police cordoned off the area and the cultural center was evacuated. Security guards took care of the safety of the rest of the government.