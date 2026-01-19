Zaporizhzhia again hit by Russian attack: two women injured

Two women, aged 72 and 75, were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Fedorov did not specify what weapon the Russians used for the strike, but he had previously reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. The strike damaged a private house and a garage, causing a fire.

