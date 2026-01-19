Zaporizhzhia again hit by Russian attack: two women injured

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 4654 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17424 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 20360 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 13859 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 20102 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 28986 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39366 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60005 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48035 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79154 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 21440 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14078 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 15605 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 33296 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 16987 views
Publications
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17424 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 20360 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 33932 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 63658 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 102145 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Giorgia Meloni
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 74 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 16033 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14369 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 26058 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 38429 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Zaporizhzhia again hit by Russian attack: two women injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Two women, aged 72 and 75, were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy drone attack. A private house and a garage were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Zaporizhzhia again hit by Russian attack: two women injured

Two women, aged 72 and 75, were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Two women, aged 72 and 75, sustained injuries as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

- Fedorov reported.

Fedorov did not specify what weapon the Russians used for the strike, but he had previously reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. The strike damaged a private house and a garage, causing a fire.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: possible interruptions in water and electricity supply19.01.26, 11:14 • 2938 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia