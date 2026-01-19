Zaporizhzhia again hit by Russian attack: two women injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two women, aged 72 and 75, were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy drone attack. A private house and a garage were damaged, and a fire broke out.
Two women, aged 72 and 75, were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Two women, aged 72 and 75, sustained injuries as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.
Fedorov did not specify what weapon the Russians used for the strike, but he had previously reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. The strike damaged a private house and a garage, causing a fire.
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: possible interruptions in water and electricity supply19.01.26, 11:14 • 2938 views