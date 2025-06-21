Yoga and Atheist Solidarity Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, June 21, marks Atheist Solidarity Day and International Yoga Day, reports UNN.

Atheist Solidarity Day

Atheist Solidarity Day is celebrated on June 21, coinciding with World Humanist Day.

Atheism is defined as the criticism and rejection of metaphysical beliefs in God or spiritual beings. This day aims to counteract religious prejudice, which involves a negative attitude towards people of other religious groups due to their differing beliefs, and to promote tolerance and acceptance of atheism.

Selfie Day

Selfies have probably existed as long as handheld cameras. In 2014, the BBC officially declared National Selfie Day, which, ironically, marked a sudden decline in selfie popularity. Interestingly, a similar drop was observed after the Oxford English Dictionary added the word "selfie" to its pages.

Selfie Day is best celebrated by taking a bunch of selfies in search of the perfect one.

International Yoga Day

Every year on June 21, the world unites to celebrate International Yoga Day, recognizing the profound impact of this holistic practice on global well-being.

In 2025, the motto of International Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." 2025 is an important milestone as it marks the 11th anniversary of this global celebration.

June 21 was declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 after the insistence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UN adopted the resolution on December 11, 2014, during the 69th session of the General Assembly.

World Music Day

World Music Day, celebrated annually on June 21, encourages free public musical performances worldwide. Founded in France in 1982, its goal is to democratize music and promote cultural exchange. The 2025 theme "Healing through Harmony" emphasizes music's power to soothe emotions, reduce stress, and unite communities worldwide.

The event is celebrated in over 120 countries.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Julian of Tarsus.

Julian's mother was a Christian and raised her son to love the Lord.

When the persecutions against Christians intensified, Julian was captured and ordered to sacrifice to pagan gods, but the young man refused.

According to tradition, he was tortured for a long time, and then thrown into the sea in a sack with poisonous snakes.