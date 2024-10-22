Meditation improves mental and physical health - study
Kyiv • UNN
Scientific studies confirm the positive impact of meditation on health. It reduces stress, improves sleep, helps with PTSD and mental disorders, and helps control eating behavior.
There are many myths associated with meditation that can distort its true nature. However, scientific research confirms that meditation can significantly improve both mental and physical well-being. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
You don't have to be immersed in the religious or spiritual aspects of meditation. Choose practices that work for you and improve your emotional state. It can be simple cognitive training to help you focus and regulate emotions.
Meditation is considered safe for most people, but it is important to remember that it is not a substitute for professional psychological help. In some cases, it can even worsen the condition, particularly in people with traumatic memories. Therefore, if you are experiencing psycho-emotional difficulties, it is better to consult a specialist.
Health benefits of meditation
1. Reducing stress: meditation activates the parasympathetic system, which promotes relaxation, and suppresses the sympathetic system, which is responsible for the fight-or-flight response.
2. Improved sleep quality: Mindfulness practices that focus on mindfulness can help you calm down and fall asleep.
3. Help with PTSD: meditation can alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, as studies among veterans have shown.
4. 4. Improving the treatment of mental disorders: elements of mindfulness can enhance the effect of cognitive behavioral therapy.
5. Eating behavior management: research shows that mindfulness can help control eating habits and promote weight loss.
You don't need any special equipment to start meditating. Try simple practices such as:
- Focus: Focus on the sunset or the flavor of your coffee.
- Breathing: Breathing exercises can be performed anywhere you need to calm down.
- Observation: record your thoughts and emotions without judgment.
In addition, meditation can be combined with other practices, such as yoga or reading, which also helps to reduce stress and increase self-awareness.
Modern technology offers many resources for meditation. You can find useful apps such as Svitlo or Spokiy, or online courses that are right for you.
Meditation is a flexible tool that everyone can adapt to their needs and lifestyle. Don't be afraid to experiment, because all methods have the right to exist if they contribute to your well-being.
