The Ministry of Health recommends: 8 simple habits to reduce the impact of stress on health
Kyiv • UNN
Constant stress has a negative impact on health, increasing the risk of heart disease and mental disorders. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommends 8 simple habits, including physical activity and a balanced diet, to reduce the impact of stress.
Constant stress has a negative impact on health, increasing the risk of heart disease, anxiety disorders, and depression. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Stress is a normal reaction to situations that are out of the ordinary, but when it becomes prolonged, serious consequences can occur. Here are some simple habits that can help reduce its impact.
1. Physical activity: exercise at least 150 minutes a week to reduce stress and anxiety.
2. Eat a balanced diet: Eat more vegetables, fruits, and whole foods, while reducing the consumption of processed foods.
3. Fewer gadgets: reduce time with phones and computers to improve your psychological state.
4. Time for yourself: meditate, read, or do a hobby to relieve stress.
5. Communication with loved ones: spend time with family and friends to feel supported.
6. Personal boundaries: set boundaries in relationships and career to improve your emotional well-being.
7. Planning: Make a to-do list to avoid procrastination and reduce stress.
8. Hugs: don't forget to hug - it helps reduce stress and maintains heart health.
These simple habits can make a big difference in how you feel.
To make Monday not so hard: how to get in the mood for work and survive the hardest day of the week20.10.24, 23:00 • 35153 views