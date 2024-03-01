Yevlash spoke about the defense near Chasovyi Yar

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26912 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 97086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63854 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259844 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228827 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157036 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372026 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35474 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 97086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259844 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223608 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18021 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26361 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26460 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61366 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68662 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Yevlash spoke about the defense near Chasovyi Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21013 views

Yevlash said that several defensive rings with minefields, engineering barriers and fortified positions have been built near Chasovyi Yar to slow down the Russian advance in the area.

Yevlash spoke about the defense near Chasovyi Yar

Several defense rings have been erected near Chasovyi Yar in the Bakhmut sector, with a number of different minefields and  many engineering obstacles.  

This was reported on Radio Liberty by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Ilya Yevlash, according to a correspondent of UNN.    

Several rings of defense have been erected near Chasovyi Yar, and a number of different minefields, both anti-tank and anti-personnel, of various types of effect have been laid, and mine shafts have been built. In addition, there are a lot of engineering obstacles that will not allow the enemy's heavy equipment to easily cross the strip and will remain under fire from our ATGM, artillery and drones, which will slow down their advance

- Yevlash said.

According to him, a lot of wire barriers were also used in threatening infantry areas, where infantry can move and subtle obstacles that will be an unpleasant surprise for the enemy.

Dozens of squad positions and dozens of platoon positions have been set up, taking into account the terrain. In addition, there are even a dozen different industrial buildings, metal and concrete structures, firing points, and long-range positions

- Evlash said

Addendum Addendum

The situation near Chasovyi Yar on the Bakhmut direction is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure, because access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for the Russians to continue their offensive. 

About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya01.03.24, 14:46 • 22026 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Yevpatoria
Chasiv Yar
Sevastopol
Bakhmut
