Yevlash spoke about the defense near Chasovyi Yar

Several defense rings have been erected near Chasovyi Yar in the Bakhmut sector, with a number of different minefields and many engineering obstacles.

This was reported on Radio Liberty by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Ilya Yevlash, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Several rings of defense have been erected near Chasovyi Yar, and a number of different minefields, both anti-tank and anti-personnel, of various types of effect have been laid, and mine shafts have been built. In addition, there are a lot of engineering obstacles that will not allow the enemy's heavy equipment to easily cross the strip and will remain under fire from our ATGM, artillery and drones, which will slow down their advance - Yevlash said.

According to him, a lot of wire barriers were also used in threatening infantry areas, where infantry can move and subtle obstacles that will be an unpleasant surprise for the enemy.

Dozens of squad positions and dozens of platoon positions have been set up, taking into account the terrain. In addition, there are even a dozen different industrial buildings, metal and concrete structures, firing points, and long-range positions - Evlash said

The situation near Chasovyi Yar on the Bakhmut direction is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure, because access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for the Russians to continue their offensive.

