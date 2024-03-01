$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 4352 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 15462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23011 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 167157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158040 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214606 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247774 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371272 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22026 views

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended and an air alert was declared in Sevastopol after local telegram channels and media reported about 5 explosions in Sevastopol and explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria.

About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya

It's "loud" in the temporarily occupied Crimea again, about 5 explosions are reported in Sevastopol , explosions were also heard in Yevpatoriya, traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended after the air alert was announced in Sevastopol, local telegram channels and media report, UNN writes.

Details

An air alert was announced in Sevastopol, as reported by the so-called head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, who is controlled by Russia. At the same time, the occupied Crimea reported the suspension of traffic on the Crimean bridge.

"A strong explosion was heard in Sevastopol, a smoke screen over the bay, the city has been alerted. There were about five explosions in Sevastopol, according to subscribers," the Krymskiy Vetr telegram channel reported.

"Explosions are heard in Yevpatoriya," the ATES movement added on Telegram.

"Krymskiy Vetr writes that "Russian air defense is actively firing in the area of Yevpatoriya and in the Saksky district".

"ATES" indicates a possible "arrival" in Sevastopol.

Guerrillas find out the route of enemy tanks in Crimea01.03.24, 11:07 • 26345 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Yevpatoria
Crimea
Sevastopol
