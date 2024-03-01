About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya

It's "loud" in the temporarily occupied Crimea again, about 5 explosions are reported in Sevastopol , explosions were also heard in Yevpatoriya, traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended after the air alert was announced in Sevastopol, local telegram channels and media report, UNN writes.

Details

An air alert was announced in Sevastopol, as reported by the so-called head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, who is controlled by Russia. At the same time, the occupied Crimea reported the suspension of traffic on the Crimean bridge.

"A strong explosion was heard in Sevastopol, a smoke screen over the bay, the city has been alerted. There were about five explosions in Sevastopol, according to subscribers," the Krymskiy Vetr telegram channel reported.

"Explosions are heard in Yevpatoriya," the ATES movement added on Telegram.

"Krymskiy Vetr writes that "Russian air defense is actively firing in the area of Yevpatoriya and in the Saksky district".

"ATES" indicates a possible "arrival" in Sevastopol.

