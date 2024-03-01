Guerrillas find out the route of enemy tanks in Crimea

Guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement managed to track the route of deployment of dozens of Russian tanks on Crimean highways, UNN reports with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

Our agents were able to learn in advance about the route of several dozen T-62M tanks being transported by transport tractors. We follow them from unloading at the railway station in one of the Crimean cities right up to the final stop - the guerrilla movement said in a statement.

The guerrillas did not provide more detailed information in order not to interfere with the "successful operation".

"We assure you all that ATES will make every effort to prevent these tanks from reaching the front," the guerrillas said.

