Guerrillas find out the route of enemy tanks in Crimea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13506 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35042 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177890 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172372 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218765 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248682 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154499 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 3872 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40125 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194146 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158990 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177890 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7040 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18077 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18837 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27729 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35725 views
Guerrillas find out the route of enemy tanks in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26345 views

Guerrillas from the ATES movement tracked the route of dozens of Russian tanks that the occupiers were transporting by tractors along Crimean roads.

Guerrillas find out the route of enemy tanks in Crimea

Guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement managed to track the route of deployment of dozens of Russian tanks on Crimean highways, UNN reports with reference to the movement's Telegram channel. 

Our agents were able to learn in advance about the route of several dozen T-62M tanks being transported by transport tractors. We follow them from unloading at the railway station in one of the Crimean cities right up to the final stop

- the guerrilla movement said in a statement.

The guerrillas did not provide more detailed information in order not to interfere with the "successful operation".

"We assure you all that ATES will make every effort to prevent these tanks from reaching the front," the guerrillas said. 

russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans29.02.24, 15:40 • 30837 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90