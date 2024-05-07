Yevlash on the "lull": the enemy is accumulating and assembling missiles

The Russians are cunning, and Ukrainians have seen more than once that Russia has resorted to massive shelling when it is least expected. Currently, the enemy is planning its further operations, analyzing the results already achieved, accumulating and assembling missiles. This was announced by the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Of course, we are in such conditions that we cannot relax for a moment, especially with regard to the Air Force, whose main task is to repel air attacks and protect our airspace. The enemy is insidious, the enemy is vile, and we have seen more than once that it resorts to massive shelling when it is least expected - Yevlash said.

He noted that we have seen over the past few months that the enemy has been actively launching missile strikes, combined strikes using a large number of different types of missiles and drones.

Now we see such a temporary lull, but we cannot say that we can breathe a sigh of relief and that this will not happen now, of course not. Of course, the enemy is planning some further operations, analyzing the results already achieved, accumulating and assembling missiles, but we do not know exactly when it will be, but we must be ready - Yevlash said.

Addendum

Last night, the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones. However, the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35.