Yevlash on the "lull": the enemy is accumulating and assembling missiles

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86316 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155110 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251281 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174379 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165605 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36928 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68951 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251281 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68946 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113119 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114000 views
Yevlash on the "lull": the enemy is accumulating and assembling missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21923 views

Despite the temporary lull, Russia is planning further operations, amassing and assembling missiles for potential massive attacks on Ukraine, so the Ukrainian Air Force must remain vigilant and be ready to repel air attacks.

The Russians are cunning, and Ukrainians have seen more than once that Russia has resorted to massive shelling when it is least expected. Currently, the enemy is planning its further operations, analyzing the results already achieved, accumulating and assembling missiles. This was announced by the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Of course, we are in such conditions that we cannot relax for a moment, especially with regard to the Air Force, whose main task is to repel air attacks and protect our airspace. The enemy is insidious, the enemy is vile, and we have seen more than once that it resorts to massive shelling when it is least expected 

- Yevlash said.

He noted that we have seen over the past few months that the enemy has been actively launching missile strikes, combined strikes using a large number of different types of missiles and drones.

Now we see such a temporary lull, but we cannot say that we can breathe a sigh of relief and that this will not happen now, of course not. Of course, the enemy is planning some further operations, analyzing the results already achieved, accumulating and assembling missiles, but we do not know exactly when it will be, but we must be ready 

- Yevlash said.

Addendum

Last night, the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones. However, the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35.

Anna Murashko

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force

