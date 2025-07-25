Yermak held a series of meetings with foreign partners regarding prisoner exchange and anti-corruption initiatives

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a series of meetings and consultations with foreign partners on topical issues of security, reforms, the course of the peace process, as well as the coordination of bilateral relations at various levels, including in the field of military cooperation. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

In particular, meetings were held with the Chargé d'Affaires of the USA in Ukraine, Julie Davis, and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Martin Jaeger.

Andriy Yermak also held a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, the Deputy Diplomatic Advisor to the Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Pietro Carini, the Advisor to the President of France on Continental Europe and Turkey, Bertrand Buchwalter, and the Assistant for Ukraine to the National Security Advisor of Germany, Elena Siegmann.

Andriy Yermak informed about the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. The key result of the negotiations was the achievement of preliminary agreements on the exchange of at least 1200 prisoners of war from each side. In addition, Ukraine emphasized the proposal to hold a meeting at the leadership level between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the Presidents of the USA and Turkey by the end of August.

The Head of the Office of the Head of State noted that Ukraine continues to take a constructive position on achieving a stable and just peace. The interlocutors confirmed their readiness to continue to maintain close dialogue and coordinate efforts in the negotiation process with the Russian side.

Andriy Yermak informed the partners about the ongoing work on legislative initiatives aimed at increasing the effectiveness and independence of anti-corruption institutions. It was noted that the relevant proposals have already been submitted to the parliament for consideration.

