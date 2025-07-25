Bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP: G7 reacted

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's commitment to swiftly restore and ensure the independence of anti-corruption bodies, noting that they await the quick adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law submitted by Zelenskyy. This was stated in a G7 statement on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

G7 Ambassadors welcome the President's commitment to swiftly restore and ensure the independence of anti-corruption bodies. Further progress in anti-corruption and rule of law reforms is a requirement of Ukrainian society, a prerequisite for EU integration, and key for the business climate. We will continue to closely monitor developments and await the quick adoption of the law by the Verkhovna Rada - the message states.

Addition

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, among other things, introduced changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and would take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

The Verkhovna Rada is convening for a session on July 31 to consider, among other things, the urgent presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which will be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.