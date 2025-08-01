Yermak discussed with European country advisors the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA

$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 14961 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 40805 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 47559 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 26629 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 72611 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 77893 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 143456 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82167 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83194 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 40811 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 72614 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Barack Obama
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
India
Poland
Taiwan
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
The Guardian

Yermak discussed with European country advisors the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Andriy Yermak held talks with advisors from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. The preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA was discussed, which includes financial support from European partners.

Yermak discussed with European country advisors the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a conversation with UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, French President Emmanuel Macron's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, German Chancellor's National Security Adviser Günter Sautter, and Deputy Diplomatic Adviser to the Chairman of the Italian Council of Ministers Pietro Carini. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We discussed the preparation of a historic bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the USA in the field of security, which will provide for financial support from European partners. We updated the status of the negotiation process regarding the opening of the first cluster on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

- Yermak wrote.

In turn, the partners confirmed the presence of positive signals from the White House regarding decisive actions against Russia, in particular, regarding sanctions on Russian oil and secondary duties after the expiration of the 10-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Yermak emphasized the importance of continuing the personal meeting at the level of advisers in the near future.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise UAH 400 billion to finance the security and defense sector - Svyrydenko29.07.25, 21:07 • 4584 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Emmanuel Bonne
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine