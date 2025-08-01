Yermak discussed with European country advisors the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a conversation with UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, French President Emmanuel Macron's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, German Chancellor's National Security Adviser Günter Sautter, and Deputy Diplomatic Adviser to the Chairman of the Italian Council of Ministers Pietro Carini. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We discussed the preparation of a historic bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the USA in the field of security, which will provide for financial support from European partners. We updated the status of the negotiation process regarding the opening of the first cluster on Ukraine's path to EU membership. - Yermak wrote.

In turn, the partners confirmed the presence of positive signals from the White House regarding decisive actions against Russia, in particular, regarding sanctions on Russian oil and secondary duties after the expiration of the 10-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Yermak emphasized the importance of continuing the personal meeting at the level of advisers in the near future.

