

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise UAH 400 billion to finance the security and defense sector - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 384 views

The Ukrainian government plans to raise 400 billion hryvnias to finance the security and defense sector. This will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also announced plans to raise significant funds to fulfill all social obligations.

The Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider amendments to the state budget of Ukraine. In particular, it is planned to raise 400 billion hryvnias to finance the security and defense sector, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said on the national telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

This year, as a government, we plan to attract 39 billion dollars in external financing. This is only for 2025. And of course, we are working with partners to get additional financing and have confidence in 2026.

- Svyrydenko reported. 

The Prime Minister also added that all social obligations to Ukrainians will be fulfilled by the government.

We, as a government, as a state, will fulfill all social obligations to Ukrainians in full. All payments planned for August will arrive on time.

 - emphasized the head of government.

She added that it is planned to add 400 billion hryvnias to the state budget, which will be used to finance the security and defense sector.

We also expect the Verkhovna Rada to consider amendments to the state budget. We plan to add 400 billion hryvnias to finance the security and defense sector.

- Svyrydenko noted.

Addition

The updated Cabinet of Ministers summarized the results of the first week of work, identifying key priorities: the development of domestic prosthetics, the expansion of defense production, and simplifying life for business.

The government plans to launch grants for bionic prostheses and scale up the production of explosives in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new grant competition within Brave1, aimed at scaling up the production of explosives in Ukraine. The project provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces and a transparent competitive procedure. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
