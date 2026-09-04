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Xiaomi plans to bring electric vehicles to the European market in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1502 views

Xiaomi plans to sell electric vehicles in Europe starting in 2027 and is creating a dealership network. In China, the company has already delivered more than 700 thousand vehicles.

Xiaomi plans to bring electric vehicles to the European market in 2027
Photo: Xiaomi/dpa

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi plans to launch its electric vehicles on the European market starting in 2027. The company announced this at the IFA technology exhibition in Berlin on September 3, UNN reports, citing dpa.

Details

The company has signed letters of intent with groups of car dealers to create a network of workshops and showrooms.

"Xiaomi Auto is committed to long-term investment in Europe," Xiaomi Auto Vice President and Head of International Business Yu Liguo said on Thursday.

He said that, alongside the company's existing research center in Munich, local dealership partners are key to a reliable market entry.

What is known about Xiaomi vehicles

In China, Xiaomi has delivered more than 700,000 vehicles since launching its SU7 electric sedan in spring 2024, according to company data. Until recently, the group had refrained from entering the European market, claiming that its production capacity was fully absorbed by domestic demand.

However, observers recently noted that Xiaomi has been actively demonstrating the performance of its vehicles in Germany. At the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the manufacturer has set several lap records: the production SU7 Ultra set a lap record for luxury electric vehicles, while the YU7 SUV recently completed a fully autonomous lap of the track without a driver.

In China, the world's largest automotive market, Xiaomi achieved in record time what many technology companies have failed to do: successfully transform itself into a credible carmaker. Since the debut of the SU7 sports sedan in spring 2024, the company reached the top spot among Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers in just over two years.

Unlike competitors seeking to gain market share through budget electric vehicles, Xiaomi has positioned itself in the premium and technology segments with higher margins.

The SU7 lineup became China's best-selling sedan priced above 200,000 yuan (approximately €24,000 or US$30,000), while the recently unveiled YU7 SUV recorded more than 240,000 binding orders in just 18 hours. As a result, the automotive division has become the group's strongest growth driver alongside its smartphone business.

What does Xiaomi do

Xiaomi is the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, after Apple and Samsung. Its entry into the automotive market is part of the group's "Human x Car x Home" strategy, through which Xiaomi seeks to unite cars, smartphones, and connected home electronics using its own operating system and AI applications. Alongside this, the company announced at IFA that it will also expand the European offering of its Mijia home-appliance brand and its own XRING semiconductor line.

IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world 03.09.26, 15:29 • 37799 views

Julia Shramko

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