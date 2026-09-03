IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world

The IFA 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off in Berlin on September 2 with Media Days, while the exhibition will be open to visitors from September 4 to 8. Manufacturers are focusing on artificial intelligence, robotics, smart homes, mobile devices, and energy-efficient appliances, reports UNN.

IFA 2026 in Berlin: What kind of exhibition is it and why is it important

IFA, also known as the Berlin Radio Show, is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany and one of the most popular trade fairs in the world. It offers a wide range of services for professionals and organizes numerous events for end users of electronics. You will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations from leading electronics companies from around the world.

The exhibition showcases products from well-known brands such as Bosch, Panasonic, Sony, and many others. Visitors can explore a variety of product categories, from audio and video technologies to consumer electronics and computer technology. The exhibition covers areas such as home theaters, smart technologies, sound equipment, and much more.

Key exhibition segments include IFA NEXT, an innovation hub that brings together researchers, startups, and industry professionals, as well as IFA Home & Entertainment, IFA Audio Entertainment, and IFA Home Appliances. The latest advances in photography, videography, gaming, and telecommunications are also featured at the exhibition.

What new technologies will leading manufacturers unveil

In particular, Xiaomi will showcase a “human-car-home” ecosystem at the exhibition. Xiaomi representative Xu Jieyun said that the company is planning a large-scale launch of the MIJIA brand on the European market.

MIJIA will become an integral part of the company’s European product portfolio. The company aims to combine smart home, mobile device, and automotive technologies into a single network.

Earlier, a similar strategy for expanding the MIJIA ecosystem was implemented in the Indian market.

At IFA 2026, integrated solutions covering wearable electronics, smart home devices, and automotive technologies are expected to be demonstrated. Despite the absence of a detailed product list for the European debut, the event will become a key stage in the manufacturer’s global ecosystem development strategy.

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Acer will also present its new products: from laptops for everyday use and workstations for working with artificial intelligence to desktop computers and monitors.

Acer will present a compact desktop computer on the Nvidia RTX Spark platform called the Acer SFF RTX Spark. This new product is primarily intended for performing local artificial intelligence tasks and is equipped with a powerful combination of a processor and graphics card.

The system is built around an Nvidia Blackwell graphics processor with 6,114 cores and a 20-core Nvidia Grace processor. The computer is equipped with up to 128 GB of RAM.

Samsung traditionally focuses on the smart home ecosystem and household appliances with AI features. The company is also strengthening its presence in the audio sector, where headphones, speakers, and soundbars from HARMAN group brands are showcased.

LG will demonstrate the ThinQ Claw concept—an AI agent designed to help users interact with smart home devices using natural language.

ThinQ Claw is essentially a conversational agent based on an open platform, developed for “smart home” systems. The idea is to give “smart home” automation systems the advantages of GenAI natural language. For example, if you say, “Guests will be coming to my house this evening,” LG says the system will automatically control household appliances: preheat the oven, adjust the lighting, configure the climate-control systems according to requirements, and set other parameters that may be needed.

Smartphones and foldable devices will be a separate trend at the exhibition. New models from Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, Vivo, Oppo and other manufacturers are expected to appear. Among the most discussed new products are potential foldable and tri-fold smartphones, in particular the Huawei Mate XT 2 and new Xiaomi models.

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