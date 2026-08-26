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The presentation of the new iPhones will take place on September 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Apple will hold the Surprise and shine event on September 9 at 20:00 Kyiv time. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and new Apple Watch are expected.

The presentation of the new iPhones will take place on September 9

On Wednesday, September 9, Apple will hold a special event called "Surprise and shine," where the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled. This was reported by UNN, citing the Apple website. 

Watch Apple’s special event online on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time — ed.) 

— the Apple website states. 

It is noted that the event will be held under the slogan "Surprise and shine" (Surprise and Shine — ed.), which, according to media reports, may indicate that the company is hinting at a new foldable iPhone Ultra. 

According to media reports, the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be unveiled at the event. 

However, the base iPhone 18 model is expected to skip the event, as will the iPhone Air 2, since these two devices will be released in the spring together with the iPhone 18e.

It can also be expected that the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be unveiled during the event.

We remind you 

Apple is working on the second-generation iPhone Air, which it plans to unveil in spring 2027. The new device is already undergoing internal testing and is expected to receive a number of important updates. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Apple Inc.