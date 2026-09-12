$44.5551.76
ukenru
11:32 AM • 3296 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
10:47 AM • 9030 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
10:38 AM • 7538 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
10:15 AM • 7242 views
Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy
08:59 AM • 13066 views
In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued
08:52 AM • 12788 views
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop
08:47 AM • 10123 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region
08:20 AM • 10362 views
"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO
08:14 AM • 9760 views
Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami
07:03 AM • 12524 views
Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones overnight: one person was killed, and a child was among those injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.3m/s
90%
751mm
Popular news
We are doing everything to protect the skies — Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian pilots undergoing training in CanadaVideoSeptember 12, 02:30 AM • 12162 views
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United StatesSeptember 12, 04:17 AM • 18092 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12PhotoSeptember 12, 05:01 AM • 17351 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 15271 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 14587 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 14859 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 51580 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 53865 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 74334 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 84301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Village
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift10:44 AM • 2196 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhoto07:51 AM • 9722 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 15472 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 34607 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 47676 views
Actual
Heating
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
9K720 Iskander

Xi called on BRICS to become a peacemaker in the Middle East, but did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

At the BRICS summit, Xi Jinping proposed that the grouping become a peacemaker in the Middle East. He did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine.

Xi called on BRICS to become a peacemaker in the Middle East, but did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS countries to take on a peacemaking role in the war in the Middle East and said that China was ready to join this process. At the same time, his statement did not mention russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing China's state broadcaster CCTV, writes UNN.

Details

Xi made the statement during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. According to him, the war in the Middle East "does not serve the common interests of the international community."

The Chinese leader said that Beijing was ready to cooperate with other BRICS members in peacemaking efforts. At the same time, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not mentioned in the portion of Xi's speech broadcast by CCTV.

China will lead BRICS next year

Xi also called BRICS the "leading group" of the Global South and said that the grouping should promote innovation-driven development.

BRICS includes, in particular, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and russia, which continues its full-scale war against Ukraine.

In 2027, China will chair the grouping and host the next BRICS summit.

During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine12.09.26, 08:18 • 10647 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
BRICS
Reuters
New Delhi
Brazil
India
South Africa
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine