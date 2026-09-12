Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS countries to take on a peacemaking role in the war in the Middle East and said that China was ready to join this process. At the same time, his statement did not mention russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing China's state broadcaster CCTV, writes UNN.

Details

Xi made the statement during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. According to him, the war in the Middle East "does not serve the common interests of the international community."

The Chinese leader said that Beijing was ready to cooperate with other BRICS members in peacemaking efforts. At the same time, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not mentioned in the portion of Xi's speech broadcast by CCTV.

China will lead BRICS next year

Xi also called BRICS the "leading group" of the Global South and said that the grouping should promote innovation-driven development.

BRICS includes, in particular, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and russia, which continues its full-scale war against Ukraine.

In 2027, China will chair the grouping and host the next BRICS summit.

During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine