Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Writer and volunteer Andriy Lyubka is mobilizing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He made this decision in October and completed his volunteer activities, delivering the 415th car to the front.

Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer work

Writer and volunteer Andriy Lyubka has decided to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lyubka, since the war continues, "it's time to move on – to be not only for the Armed Forces, but also in the Armed Forces."

If we want to stand and win, then everyone must serve – regardless of how useful we were in the rear. It's my turn – and that's fair

- Lyubka wrote.

He emphasized that he made the decision to mobilize back in October, chose a unit, "finished all important matters and finalized work projects, and now I'm heading to BZVP."

I don't know yet what my life will look like in the future – it probably won't be easy, but it will definitely be interesting. I hope this new experience will be useful to me as a writer as well

- he noted.

Lyubka also explained that the car in the photo is the last in his volunteer activities.

"The 415th car I bought is a solid result for our volunteer team, which during the years of the invasion bought, repaired, and drove cars to the front for our soldiers," the writer summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian PEN compiled a list of the best domestic publications released during 2025, which included Andriy Lyubka's book "An Evening in Istanbul."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

