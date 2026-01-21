Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer work
Kyiv • UNN
Writer and volunteer Andriy Lyubka is mobilizing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He made this decision in October and completed his volunteer activities, delivering the 415th car to the front.
Writer and volunteer Andriy Lyubka has decided to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
According to Lyubka, since the war continues, "it's time to move on – to be not only for the Armed Forces, but also in the Armed Forces."
If we want to stand and win, then everyone must serve – regardless of how useful we were in the rear. It's my turn – and that's fair
He emphasized that he made the decision to mobilize back in October, chose a unit, "finished all important matters and finalized work projects, and now I'm heading to BZVP."
I don't know yet what my life will look like in the future – it probably won't be easy, but it will definitely be interesting. I hope this new experience will be useful to me as a writer as well
Lyubka also explained that the car in the photo is the last in his volunteer activities.
"The 415th car I bought is a solid result for our volunteer team, which during the years of the invasion bought, repaired, and drove cars to the front for our soldiers," the writer summarized.
Recall
Ukrainian PEN compiled a list of the best domestic publications released during 2025, which included Andriy Lyubka's book "An Evening in Istanbul."
The names of the participants in the final round of the Shevchenko Prize-2026 have been announced15.01.26, 19:03 • 3674 views