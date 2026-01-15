The names of the participants in the final round of the Shevchenko Prize-2026 have been announced

$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 5350 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12173 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42582 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 55054 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 31579 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31301 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50170 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40774 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41795 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36069 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19812 views
In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic churchJanuary 15, 07:59 AM • 4570 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27680 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 37153 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 17028 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 37192 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42582 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 55054 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 56153 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 69231 views
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 824 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19848 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42333 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76200 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67283 views
The names of the participants in the final round of the Shevchenko Prize-2026 have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On January 15, the finalists of the competition for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine 2026 were determined. In total, 36 participants will compete for victory in 13 nominations.

The names of the participants in the final round of the Shevchenko Prize-2026 have been announced

On January 15, the second round of the competition for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine 2026 took place, and the names of the finalists who will compete for victory in 13 nominations became known. This was reported by the Shevchenko Prize committee, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting focused on analyzing the artistic value, uniqueness, and originality of the submitted works, as well as their social significance and impact on the national socio-cultural environment. 

Based on the results of the discussion and secret ballot, the participants of the third round were determined. In total, there are 36 names.

In particular, in the "Prose" nomination were Pavlo Bilianskyi (novel "You Can't Fight, You Can't Retreat"), Liubko Deresh (novel "The Gaze of Medusa. A Small Book of Darkness"), Vasyl Ivanyna (historical novels about the Rozumovsky family "Kissed by God"), Stepan Protsiuk (novel about Yevhen Chykalenko "PAN"), Yurii Shcherbak (book of summaries and prophecies "Dead Memory. Voices and Cries").

Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted10.01.26, 16:17 • 14244 views

In the "Poetry" nomination, Oleksiy Byk (book of poems "#ConsonantVowels"), Viacheslav Huk (book of poems "Crimean Chronicle"), Ihor Pavliuk (book of poems "Mamai's Dance") will compete for victory.

"Publicism and Journalism": Oleh Kryshtopa and his documentary novel "Radio "Aphrodite". And also Myroslava Barchuk and her author's documentary series "The Last War" (episodes: "Anatomy of Rashism", "What's the Difference", "SVO "War and Peace"").

"Cinematic Arts": Pavlo Ostrykov — film "You Are Space" and Taras Tomenko — full-length feature film "Slovo House. Unfinished Novel".

"Visual Arts": Nazar Bilyk ("Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers", series of sculptures "Disturbed Space", "Alloy"), Mykyta Titov (series of posters "Call Sign Ukraine") and Olena Turyanska (project "AGAPE. Absolute Love").

The winners of the Shevchenko Prize will be chosen in the second decade of February.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the list of nominations for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine from 7 to 13. The changes were introduced by decree No. 553/2025 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the prize's establishment.

Olga Rozgon

