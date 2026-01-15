The names of the participants in the final round of the Shevchenko Prize-2026 have been announced

On January 15, the second round of the competition for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine 2026 took place, and the names of the finalists who will compete for victory in 13 nominations became known. This was reported by the Shevchenko Prize committee, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting focused on analyzing the artistic value, uniqueness, and originality of the submitted works, as well as their social significance and impact on the national socio-cultural environment.

Based on the results of the discussion and secret ballot, the participants of the third round were determined. In total, there are 36 names.

In particular, in the "Prose" nomination were Pavlo Bilianskyi (novel "You Can't Fight, You Can't Retreat"), Liubko Deresh (novel "The Gaze of Medusa. A Small Book of Darkness"), Vasyl Ivanyna (historical novels about the Rozumovsky family "Kissed by God"), Stepan Protsiuk (novel about Yevhen Chykalenko "PAN"), Yurii Shcherbak (book of summaries and prophecies "Dead Memory. Voices and Cries").

In the "Poetry" nomination, Oleksiy Byk (book of poems "#ConsonantVowels"), Viacheslav Huk (book of poems "Crimean Chronicle"), Ihor Pavliuk (book of poems "Mamai's Dance") will compete for victory.

"Publicism and Journalism": Oleh Kryshtopa and his documentary novel "Radio "Aphrodite". And also Myroslava Barchuk and her author's documentary series "The Last War" (episodes: "Anatomy of Rashism", "What's the Difference", "SVO "War and Peace"").

"Cinematic Arts": Pavlo Ostrykov — film "You Are Space" and Taras Tomenko — full-length feature film "Slovo House. Unfinished Novel".

"Visual Arts": Nazar Bilyk ("Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers", series of sculptures "Disturbed Space", "Alloy"), Mykyta Titov (series of posters "Call Sign Ukraine") and Olena Turyanska (project "AGAPE. Absolute Love").

The winners of the Shevchenko Prize will be chosen in the second decade of February.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the list of nominations for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine from 7 to 13. The changes were introduced by decree No. 553/2025 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the prize's establishment.