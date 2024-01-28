World will be "vulnerable" if Putin succeeds in Ukraine - Stoltenberg
Kyiv • UNN
NATO chief warns that the world will be "vulnerable" if Putin succeeds in Ukraine and says authoritarian regimes are watching closely.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged US lawmakers to continue funding Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning that Beijing and other authoritarian forces will be emboldened if Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds. Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, reports UNN.
Details
Stoltenberg warned that Beijing is closely monitoring the reaction of its allies to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
It is important that Ukraine receives constant support, because we must realize that this is closely monitored in Beijing
He argues that the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world will become more vulnerable if Putin "gets what he wants in Ukraine.
Russia's success in Ukraine will embolden other authoritarian forces, says NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg - Today Ukraine, tomorrow maybe Taiwan
He also said that "at some point" he wants to invite Ukraine to become a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
