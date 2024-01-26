NATO and EU allies should step up and provide more funding for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO and EU allies to step up and provide more funding for Ukraine. He said this on Friday during a joint press conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, UNN reports.

Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching the two-year mark. (...) NATO and EU allies must step up and provide Ukraine with even more funding at this critical time. Because if President Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real risk that he will use force again - said Stoltenberg.

At the same time, he welcomed Montenegro's support for Ukraine, in particular through a comprehensive NATO assistance package.

