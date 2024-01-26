NATO and EU allies should step up and provide more funding for Ukraine - Stoltenberg
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls on NATO and EU allies to increase funding for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO and EU allies to step up and provide more funding for Ukraine. He said this on Friday during a joint press conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, UNN reports.
Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching the two-year mark. (...) NATO and EU allies must step up and provide Ukraine with even more funding at this critical time. Because if President Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real risk that he will use force again
At the same time, he welcomed Montenegro's support for Ukraine, in particular through a comprehensive NATO assistance package.
