World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius

On February 17, 2026, a solar eclipse will occur in the sign of Aquarius.

Aquarius is always about the future, reform, and new technologies. During this period, new things are accepted, and old systems that no longer work are destroyed. There may be a sharp leap forward, or revolutionary sentiments, protests, and demands for freedom may take hold, Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers.

Aquarius always unites people based on common principles: friendship, mutual understanding, and ideological unity. That is why in the near future, new alliances and forms of cooperation may actively form in the political sphere — sometimes unexpected, sometimes very bold.

The main vector of the eclipse: where the future is born

If we talk about global influence, the main force of the eclipse will be directed to where new technologies are actively developing. These countries and directions will become centers of growth, competition, and political tension.

Transition tension: square to Uranus in Taurus

The picture of this eclipse shows a difficult transition: from the old world to the new, not smoothly, but through trials, stress, and unusual turns.

This also applies to politics: negotiations, changes, and the formation of associations can go in a way that "is not like what was before." Loud statements, sharp decisions, and turning points are possible.

In the next two years, humanity may move more unpredictably than we are used to.

Asia and China: symbolic coincidence and a big role for half a year

There is an important detail: the eclipse period coincides with the beginning of the new Chinese year, and all of Asia enters this cycle in a festive, but at the same time "turning point" mood. For them, such coincidences are a sign of great changes.

This will especially affect China. It is already forming new positions, and in the next six months, it may play a very strong role in world politics.

Karmic emphasis: Rahu with Venus in Pisces — money and mercy

A separate topic is financial flows and new opportunities. The karmic vector of the eclipse strengthens the financial sphere: earning opportunities may change, resources may be redistributed, new wealthy figures, millionaires, and new centers of influence may appear.

And at the same time, mercy, charity, care, and humanitarian issues become a very strong factor. Important: money and help here can go hand in hand — as an instrument of real power in politics and international decisions.

Saturn and Neptune in the first degree of Aries: new ideology and new spirituality

Another key indicator is Saturn in exact conjunction with Neptune in the first degree of Aries.

The first degree of Aries is the beginning of a new life, a start from scratch, the starting point of the entire zodiac. This is a sign of a new stage in human development.

Saturn — system, rules, structure.

Neptune — spirituality, dreams, ideologies, great ideas.

Aries — specifics, action, implementation.

This combination suggests that in the coming years, interesting modern ideas, built on a new ideology and a new perception of the world, can actually be implemented.

Very strong changes in the themes of spirituality and religion are also possible: the emergence of new movements, leaders, and also the strengthening of the influence of religious/ideological factors on politics.

Even for astrologers, this indicator is special and partially "unreadable" to the end: due to the zero point of Aries, it is difficult to predict the exact form of events. But one thing is clear — it can give rise to new idealistic political alliances, sometimes through a demonstration of force, harsh statements, and "saber-rattling."

Natural phenomena, water, epidemic themes, and breakthroughs in medicine

This cycle can give a strong response in the elements — especially in the theme of water: risks of floods, accidents, and problems with water resources.

Also, in the next six months, epidemic plots may appear (individual outbreaks, health topics, safety issues).

But there is also a positive: this can push medicine to new treatment technologies and modern solutions to complex issues.

Technological leap and risk zones for the next six months

In the next six months, the eclipse can accelerate development in countries in the following areas:

intellectual technologies and innovations;

energy and new energy solutions;

military sphere (precisely through the development of new military technologies).

Risk zones to pay attention to in the forecast:

aviation: increased accident rate, failures, tension in the topic of flights;

information problems: periodic internet outages, communication failures in individual countries;

tension in energy systems: difficulties with electricity, nuclear energy, power grids.

The main principle for six months: whoever does not update falls behind

The main principle of the next six months is simple and harsh: countries that lag behind, do not develop, and are not interested in new technologies will have a very difficult time. Their lagging will intensify.

To maintain positions, it is necessary not only to "keep up with the times" but sometimes to anticipate development — in technologies, economics, and in new democratic formats of relations and alliances.

Why it is difficult to negotiate: the logic of rivalry

With such an astrological picture, it is unlikely that easy and quick agreements should be expected. It is more likely that the period will go as a competition: who is first, who is stronger, who is faster, who is more technological — even in the military plane.

On the one hand, this provides powerful development. On the other hand, it exacerbates tension in the world.

Impact of the eclipse on countries

Impact of the solar eclipse on the USA

If we consider the impact of the eclipse on the United States, one of the key factors is the position of Uranus in their horoscope.

It is the USA that can set the rhythm of renewal and global restructuring, becoming one of the main driving forces of change.

In the near future, large-scale changes are possible in the country, both in foreign and domestic policy. Special attention will be paid to internal reforms and economic transformations.

This may concern the tax system, the redistribution of cash flows, as well as the active development of financial technologies, including cryptocurrencies and new digital tools.

However, such sharp changes can cause dissatisfaction among part of society. This creates internal tension, protest moods, and the need to find a balance between reforms and stability.

Impact of the solar eclipse on Ukraine

In Ukraine's horoscope for the period of this eclipse, a rather tense position is visible, which indicates a large number of changes in the next six months, primarily in the political sphere.

Firstly, relations with international partners will constantly change. Periods of tension are possible, situations when allies will try to impose their conditions or incline Ukraine to certain decisions.

Nevertheless, despite this pressure, the country will be able to feel significant support, in particular from partners with whom relations may have weakened periodically. Support will continue, but it will be accompanied by demands and difficult negotiations.

At the same time, in the next six months, it is unlikely that final and stable agreements on key issues will be reached. The period will be transitional and tense.

Secondly, financial support for Ukraine will remain quite significant. Despite difficult conditions, the country will have opportunities for economic development and business recovery.

However, this process will be closely linked to the transition to new technologies, modern financial instruments, and new earning models. Ukraine will be forced to keep up with the times and look for non-standard solutions.

Thirdly, the struggle for territories will continue, and it will not be easy to hold them. Nevertheless, the country retains the potential to withstand and go through this period, despite difficult circumstances.

A separate topic will be energy resources and energy infrastructure. In the coming months, new destructions and difficult situations in this area are possible. Full recovery in a short time will be difficult.

However, in parallel, an alternative direction will begin to develop — the introduction of new technologies in energy. Modern solutions in the field of electrification, heating, and energy saving may appear. In the future, these developments may become interesting for other countries as well.

Impact of the solar eclipse on Russia

In Russia, during the period after this eclipse, serious changes in the system of power may occur. Reorganization of the leadership or noticeable reshuffles in the upper echelons of government are not excluded.

New laws are also likely to be adopted, which will have an even more conservative character and strengthen control within the country.

Separate attention may be paid to the development of information technologies, but primarily in the direction of internal influence. This refers to technologies that influence public opinion, the psychological state of people, and the formation of desired moods within the state. Such tools can significantly strengthen.

The country's isolation in the international arena is also likely to deepen. Relations with other states may remain tense and limited.

Against the background of these processes, internal tension in society may increase. Some people may develop protest and revolutionary sentiments. The emergence of new opposition leaders who will express dissatisfaction with the existing system is also not excluded.

Brief conclusion

The solar eclipse on February 17, 2026, in Aquarius is a window to the future, but not a "smooth" one. This is a period when the old cracks, and the new is born sometimes through tension, risks, and sharp turns.

The one who wins is the one who: learns quickly, updates, builds alliances on common values, is not afraid of new technologies and new thinking.