World Bee Day, Banking Employees and Trauma Surgeons: What else is celebrated on May 20

Today, May 20, is the World Day of Bees, Metrologists, Traumatologists, Bank Employees and honors the memory of the Holy Martyr Talalei. What is known about the holidays - read in the material of UNN.

World Metrologist Day

Every year on May 20, a professional holiday is celebrated - World Metrologist Day, dedicated to the most accurate of all sciences - metrology. Metrology is the science of measurement, their means and methods. Today is the professional holiday of metrologists, manufacturers of measuring equipment, engineers, employees of standardization centers. The holiday was established by the International Organization of Measures and Weights in 1999. The date of the holiday was chosen on May 20 in honor of the signing of the "Metric Convention" on May 20, 1875 in Paris. This agreement first established a single measurement system in European countries.

World Traumatologist Day

Every year on May 20, the world celebrates the Day of Traumatologist - doctors who specialize in fractures, dislocations, bruises and other injuries of bones and joints. Traumatology originated thanks to the Greek physician, the father of medicine - Hippocrates, who developed a method of correcting dislocations, which is known to this day.

At all times, traumatology is relevant and has developed as a result of the inevitability of injuries and wounds regardless of time and age. The specialty does not stand still, modern traumatological science is rapidly developing. Today, traumatologists have the means to save the patient and quickly return him to normal life.

Among the bones that are most often broken, the clavicle is distinguished. But one of the strongest is the tibia, which can even withstand loads of up to 1.5 tons. The longest bone in the human body is the femur, and the smallest is the stapes, which is located in the middle ear.

Day of Banking Workers of Ukraine

On this day, the Day of Banking Workers is celebrated in Ukraine. We are talking about banking professionals who help the country's economy.

Banking employees, financial analysts, consultants, managers and everyone who works in banks and financial institutions create an entire financial system that helps people and businesses manage their own resources, develop, invest and use money.

World Bee Day

Bees are insects that play an important role in a healthy Earth ecosystem.

The date was established in honor of the Slovenian artist and the world's first professional beekeeper, Anton Janša, who was born on this day in 1734.

It is bees that provide people with yields of cereals, vegetables, fruits and many other products, pollinating more than 75% of cultivated plants. Without their tireless work, our food and ecosystems would suffer significant damage.

May 20 - Saint Martyr Talalei

According to some reports, in the III century in Lebanon, a young man named Talalei was born, who selflessly treated patients in order to alleviate both physical suffering and mental wounds. However, by order of the ruler of Aegaea, Emperor Numerian, who persecuted Christians, 18-year-old Talalei was ordered to be executed. However, the executioners Alexander and Isterius disobeyed the ruler and did not carry out the order, for which they were beheaded. Talalei was still executed.