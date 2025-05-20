$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Publications
Exclusives
World Bee Day, Banking Employees and Trauma Surgeons: What else is celebrated on May 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

May 20 is the day of the metrologist, traumatologist, bank employee and bees. The memory of the holy martyr Talalei, who selflessly treated patients, is honored.

World Bee Day, Banking Employees and Trauma Surgeons: What else is celebrated on May 20

Today, May 20, is the World Day of Bees, Metrologists, Traumatologists, Bank Employees and honors the memory of the Holy Martyr Talalei. What is known about the holidays - read in the material of UNN.

World Metrologist Day

Every year on May 20, a professional holiday is celebrated - World Metrologist Day, dedicated to the most accurate of all sciences - metrology. Metrology is the science of measurement, their means and methods. Today is the professional holiday of metrologists, manufacturers of measuring equipment, engineers, employees of standardization centers. The holiday was established by the International Organization of Measures and Weights in 1999. The date of the holiday was chosen on May 20 in honor of the signing of the "Metric Convention" on May 20, 1875 in Paris. This agreement first established a single measurement system in European countries.

Rain and thunderstorms in many regions: what will the weather be like in Ukraine at the beginning of the week19.05.25, 06:52 • 4476 views

World Traumatologist Day

Every year on May 20, the world celebrates the Day of Traumatologist - doctors who specialize in fractures, dislocations, bruises and other injuries of bones and joints. Traumatology originated thanks to the Greek physician, the father of medicine - Hippocrates, who developed a method of correcting dislocations, which is known to this day.

At all times, traumatology is relevant and has developed as a result of the inevitability of injuries and wounds regardless of time and age. The specialty does not stand still, modern traumatological science is rapidly developing. Today, traumatologists have the means to save the patient and quickly return him to normal life.

Among the bones that are most often broken, the clavicle is distinguished. But one of the strongest is the tibia, which can even withstand loads of up to 1.5 tons. The longest bone in the human body is the femur, and the smallest is the stapes, which is located in the middle ear.

More than 300,000 Ukrainians have sought help from family doctors due to psychological problems - Liashko 16.05.25, 10:44 • 2334 views

Day of Banking Workers of Ukraine

On this day, the Day of Banking Workers is celebrated in Ukraine. We are talking about banking professionals who help the country's economy.

Banking employees, financial analysts, consultants, managers and everyone who works in banks and financial institutions create an entire financial system that helps people and businesses manage their own resources, develop, invest and use money.

We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package16.05.25, 20:37 • 4084 views

World Bee Day

Bees are insects that play an important role in a healthy Earth ecosystem.

The date was established in honor of the Slovenian artist and the world's first professional beekeeper, Anton Janša, who was born on this day in 1734.

It is bees that provide people with yields of cereals, vegetables, fruits and many other products, pollinating more than 75% of cultivated plants. Without their tireless work, our food and ecosystems would suffer significant damage.

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert13.05.25, 18:04 • 108724 views

May 20 - Saint Martyr Talalei

According to some reports, in the III century in Lebanon, a young man named Talalei was born, who selflessly treated patients in order to alleviate both physical suffering and mental wounds. However, by order of the ruler of Aegaea, Emperor Numerian, who persecuted Christians, 18-year-old Talalei was ordered to be executed. However, the executioners Alexander and Isterius disobeyed the ruler and did not carry out the order, for which they were beheaded. Talalei was still executed.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

