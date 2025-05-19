Rain and thunderstorms in many regions: what will the weather be like in Ukraine at the beginning of the week

On Monday, May 19, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, moderate rains are expected in Ukraine during the day, and thunderstorms are expected in the southern, central, eastern, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions during the day.

Wind south-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s; gusts of 15-20 m/s in the south-eastern part during the day. Temperature in the south and east of the country ... 15-20° during the day; in the rest of the territory ... 12-17°, in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia 8-13°. Moderate, sometimes significant wet snow and rain in the Carpathians; temperature at night and during the day 0-5° above zero. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 14-16°.

International Hepatitis Day and May Sun Day: what else is celebrated on May 19