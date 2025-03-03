Woltz has intensified doubts about whether the White House is ready to deal with Zelensky going forward.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz expressed doubts about the administration's willingness to work with Zelensky after the meeting on February 28. He stated that the Ukrainian president is "not ready to talk about peace" and has done a "disservice" to his country.
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky's position during the meeting in the Oval Office on February 28 "called into question" whether the U.S. administration would be able to deal with him in the future, reports UNN citing AP.
Is he ready? Personally, politically, to move his country towards a ceasefire? Or can he, and will he make the necessary compromises?
Woltz added even more doubts about U.S. support after a dispute on Friday with President Trump and Vice President Pence. Woltz also claims that the argument in the Oval Office was allegedly not a setup by the Trump administration.
He is not at all ready to talk about peace. It was not an ambush. Zelensky did his country a disservice.
Context
A tense dispute arose between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance occurred after the words of the President of Ukraine about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively involve Ukraine in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky allegedly is not ready for peace if America is involved, and added that the Ukrainian leader may return when he is ready for peace.
On March 3, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to restore normal relations with Ukraine, but on the condition that Kyiv is ready for peace.