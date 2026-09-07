Witkoff reported progress after U.S. talks with Ukraine and Russia

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that, following the US delegation's talks in Moscow and Kyiv, notable progress had been made, and that the parties had discussed the possibility of holding additional trilateral talks. US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

At President Trump's direction, US negotiators visited Moscow and Kyiv to facilitate additional dialogue aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. Before the trip, the Russians and Ukrainians agreed to a three-day ceasefire to ensure that these discussions could take place. Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and officials from the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Treasury Department met with both Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss each side's proposals with the other – the special envoy emphasized.

Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train

Witkoff also stated that the United States continues to work toward ending the hostilities and achieving lasting peace.

In Kyiv, national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France also joined the delegations to cooperate on next steps. Significant progress was made, particularly regarding plans for additional trilateral talks. President Trump is working tirelessly to stop the killing and achieve a strong and lasting peace – the official said.

We remind you

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Russia and Ukraine on September 5 and 6.

U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist