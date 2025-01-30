ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107643 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103665 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134980 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119023 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113657 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156576 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25047 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28369 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113657 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119023 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140127 views
Without US help, Russia could seize Kyiv and reach NATO borders - The Hill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54112 views

The Hill has published a forecast stating that without US military support, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026. This will allow Russia to carry out large-scale bombings and capture Kyiv.

Without US assistance, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026, which will allow Russia to carry out continuous large-scale bombing, and by the end of the year the Russian army will capture Kyiv and reach the borders of NATO. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, an analysis by the American Enterprise Institute determined that Russia's victory over Ukraine would cost American taxpayers an additional $808 billion. This is about seven times more than all the aid allocated by the Pentagon to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.

It is noted that this estimate is based on a scenario in which the United States stops providing assistance.

"Without US support, Russia will advance in 2025, when Kyiv will run out of weapons. By 2026, Ukraine will have lost effective air defense, allowing Russia to carry out continuous large-scale bombing. Ukraine's armed forces will continue to fight valiantly, but will likely collapse by the end of this year, allowing Russia to capture Kyiv and then advance to the NATO border," the publication writes.

The publication emphasizes that Russia, on the rise, will rebuild its combat units, use Ukraine's resources to strengthen its capabilities, deploy its troops along NATO's borders, and be ready to attack outside Ukraine by 2030.

"In order to defend itself - nationally, militarily, economically - the United States must remain a global power and invest in the capabilities necessary to protect its partners and itself. A failure of American resolve in Europe will only motivate aggression and threaten our prosperity around the world," the publication adds.

It is reported that if Ukraine is allowed to fall, Washington will need a more capable, more responsive and more deployed army. To deter or, if necessary, defeat Russia, the U.S. military would need 14 new brigade combat teams, 18 additional littoral combat ships, eight additional Marine infantry battalions, 555 additional air force aircraft and 266,000 troops for an enhanced force structure.

It also emphasizes that although the conflict on the European continent will be fought mainly by ground forces under the cover of the air force, Washington will need to invest in naval forces. The U.S. Navy will have to abandon plans to reduce the total number of ships, stabilize its aircraft carrier fleet at 12 ships, and acquire additional vessels - submarines, destroyers, frigates, as well as logistics and support ships - to keep the fleet at sea longer.

Recall

On Thursday, January 30, Sweden announced the largest military aid package of almost $1.2 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

