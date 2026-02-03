$42.970.16
50.910.12
09:22 AM • 4668 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10597 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 11727 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 13981 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 18082 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 28169 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 37765 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27359 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 45204 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23783 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Winter dictates its rules: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra closed to visitors due to weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The National Preserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" is temporarily closed to visitors due to deteriorating weather and a critical drop in temperature. This decision was made to protect cultural heritage sites, as well as the health of visitors and staff.

Winter dictates its rules: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra closed to visitors due to weather
Photo: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will be temporarily closed due to a critical drop in temperature. The reserve will be open to visitors after the weather warms up. This was reported by the National Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve, according to UNN.

Details

Friends, unfortunately, winter dictates its own rules. Due to worsening weather and a critical drop in temperature, the Reserve is temporarily closed to visitors starting today. This is a necessary decision aimed at protecting cultural heritage sites, as well as the health of our guests and employees.

 - the post says.

In addition, it is noted that the reserve will return to its usual operating hours when the weather warms up.

While we wait for good weather, work at the Lavra does not stop. We thank everyone who is currently on duty: energy workers and utility workers, all employees who, despite the frosts, ensure the vital activity of the Reserve. And, of course, our soldiers who are defending Ukraine in extremely difficult conditions! Follow the schedule updates on our pages. Take care of yourselves!

 - the post emphasizes.

Recall

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops, objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which are protected by UNESCO, were damaged. This is the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II.

Alla Kiosak

