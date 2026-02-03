Winter dictates its rules: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra closed to visitors due to weather

Photo: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will be temporarily closed due to a critical drop in temperature. The reserve will be open to visitors after the weather warms up. This was reported by the National Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve, according to UNN.

Details

Friends, unfortunately, winter dictates its own rules. Due to worsening weather and a critical drop in temperature, the Reserve is temporarily closed to visitors starting today. This is a necessary decision aimed at protecting cultural heritage sites, as well as the health of our guests and employees. - the post says.

In addition, it is noted that the reserve will return to its usual operating hours when the weather warms up.

While we wait for good weather, work at the Lavra does not stop. We thank everyone who is currently on duty: energy workers and utility workers, all employees who, despite the frosts, ensure the vital activity of the Reserve. And, of course, our soldiers who are defending Ukraine in extremely difficult conditions! Follow the schedule updates on our pages. Take care of yourselves! - the post emphasizes.

Recall

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops, objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which are protected by UNESCO, were damaged. This is the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II.