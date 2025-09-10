$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 340 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 7684 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 11090 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 14644 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 18287 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 45164 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 65570 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54043 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32411 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36737 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.3m/s
45%
755mm
Popular news
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 34457 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 40961 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 38535 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31435 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 28220 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 7642 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 45133 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31576 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 65545 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54027 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 2742 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73329 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67300 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 63643 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132160 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
Mi-8
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook

Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The European Union is considering the possibility of a faster cessation of Russian oil and gas imports. This is due to pressure from the United States, which demands a sharp increase in purchases of American LNG and a leveling of the trade balance.

Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains

The European Union is considering ending imports of Russian oil and gas sooner as part of new sanctions against Moscow, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. The statement came after US calls to completely stop buying Russian oil.

The EU has been under pressure from the United States, which demands a sharp increase in purchases of American LNG, which will lead to the abandonment of the Russian product. This was told to a UNN journalist by economist Oleg Pendzyn, executive director of the Economic Discussion Club.

In her address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen stated that the EU "is considering an accelerated rejection of Russian natural gas as part of the 19th package of sanctions, which is currently being prepared. The Kremlin, on Monday, stated that no sanctions would ever force Russia to change its "course" in the war in Ukraine.

How much Russian gas does the EU import?

According to Eurostat, in the first half of 2025, liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth about 4.48 billion euros was imported from Russia, which is 29% more than in the same period last year. The reason for this increase is the desire of EU countries to accumulate cheap product before the introduction of new sanctions.

According to Oleg Pendzyn, the EU is on its way to abandoning Russian liquefied gas for several reasons, one of which is the financing of the war, but it is not the main one.

The fact is that Europe and the United States of America signed a trade agreement, where Europe undertook to make certain changes in legislation on technical regulation and antitrust policy. In parallel with this, Europe undertook to sharply increase the total volume of purchases from the United States of America of commodity items in order to equalize the trade balance, which at the moment is largely in favor of Europe, the economist explains.

US pressure

The United States of America called on the European Union to stop importing Russian energy carriers, linking this issue with the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia. The EU must increase energy imports from the US as part of a trade agreement, under which the European side undertook to purchase American energy carriers for $750 billion by the end of 2028.

As Pendzyn pointed out, ..... 

Thus, by launching American liquefied gas, Europe needs to "squeeze out Russian gas." But the problem is that it is cheaper.

"Everyone realizes that, probably, in the 19th package of sanctions, there will be mentions of liquefied gas, because America strongly insists on this. But because Russian gas is cheaper, European countries want to buy as much as possible at cheap prices, so that when the 19th package of sanctions with Russian liquefied gas is adopted, they will have a certain financial benefit," says Pendzyn.

At the same time, he emphasizes that in any case, the US will put pressure on Europe so that Europe actively increases the total volume of purchases of their commodity items, and thus, in the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, the appearance of a ban on Russian LNG is inevitable.

"This is the most likely option, that it will be gas, so some internal mechanisms will be initiated in the European Union to maximize the transition from Russian liquefied gas to European, to American," he added.

Pendzyn explained this by "quite difficult relations with the Americans" in Europe. Not without reason for the introduced duties.

"The US, you know, despite the fact that they formally agreed on a 15% duty, they are still keeping 27.5% on European automotive exports, until there are changes in legislation, and secondly, the equalization of the trade balance," the economist explained.

Therefore, the expert notes that Europe "is interested in fulfilling as soon as possible the tasks they promised to fulfill within the framework of the trade agreement between the United States of America and Europe."

Hungary and Slovakia also came under pressure

Regarding Hungary and Slovakia, Pendzyn explained that "the bigger problem there is Russian oil, rather than Russian gas." However, Hungary has a contract with Russia for gas supplies until 2036 at a reduced price, and they continue to receive it by substituting it with European gas from the Balkans through the "Turkish Stream." According to the expert, pressure from Europe and the US can change this picture, but it is currently difficult to predict further developments.

"They undoubtedly cling to this cheap product, hiding behind the fact that this is the only way to save the economic situation of ordinary Hungarians and Slovaks. How events will unfold, I cannot say now, but the pressure on them is quite serious. From both the European Union and the United States of America," Pendzyn concluded.

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
European Parliament
European Union
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine