EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companies

The European Union plans to expand sanctions to approximately 2,600 Russian individuals and companies, despite attempts by Hungary and Slovakia to exclude some oligarchs from the blacklist. This was reported by RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.

Details

This victory for the European Court could be significant, as the EU hopes to extend its sanctions to 2,600 Russian individuals and firms on Friday. Hungary and Slovakia are trying to exclude oligarchs like Fridman and Usmanov from the list. This decision "should" weaken their position. - the post says.

