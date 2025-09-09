It will take 2-3 years to create decentralized gas distribution capacities - expert

Decentralized gas distribution capacities are being actively implemented in Ukraine. However, these projects require money and equipment and will not start operating earlier than in two or three years, explained Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

In 2024, 152 megawatts of decentralized gas distribution capacities were built and connected to the system. Decentralization is gaining momentum. Quite a lot of projects are being built and this direction is developing in general, but I do not expect its real results, so that we, as a country, feel it, and so that it really supports the energy system, earlier than in two, two and a half, three years. - Kharchenko said.

Kharchenko also added that all these projects will not start operating earlier than in two or three years, because all these efforts require money and equipment.

All projects take time. You need to raise money, buy equipment, bring it, install it, make it work. The equipment that was purchased from donors in 2023, God willing, will start working by this New Year. - the expert noted.

The expert added that Kyiv is the leader in terms of generation volumes. Also, cities that suffered the most from enemy attacks, in particular Kharkiv and Odesa, are investing a lot of resources in this process.

Kyiv is the undisputed leader. Kyiv is currently doing more in terms of generation than the rest of the country. Kharkiv and Odesa are crisis regions. Those who have the worst situation are doing more, more efforts and investments are being attracted. Those who are hurting are working. - explained Oleksandr Kharchenko.

Addition

Some Ukrainian cities remain under threat of disruption of the heating season due to the consequences of missile attacks. The greatest risk is in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where preparations for winter require "triple energy".