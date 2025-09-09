$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
07:10 AM • 41399 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
07:01 AM • 37863 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM • 24501 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22814 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24726 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37240 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50854 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28720 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49878 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
07:10 AM • 41392 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
07:01 AM • 37855 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
It will take 2-3 years to create decentralized gas distribution capacities - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Decentralized gas distribution capacities are being actively implemented in Ukraine, with 152 megawatts already connected. However, real results are not expected earlier than in 2-3 years due to the need for funds and equipment.

It will take 2-3 years to create decentralized gas distribution capacities - expert

Decentralized gas distribution capacities are being actively implemented in Ukraine. However, these projects require money and equipment and will not start operating earlier than in two or three years, explained Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

In 2024, 152 megawatts of decentralized gas distribution capacities were built and connected to the system. Decentralization is gaining momentum. Quite a lot of projects are being built and this direction is developing in general, but I do not expect its real results, so that we, as a country, feel it, and so that it really supports the energy system, earlier than in two, two and a half, three years.

- Kharchenko said.

Kharchenko also added that all these projects will not start operating earlier than in two or three years, because all these efforts require money and equipment.  

All projects take time. You need to raise money, buy equipment, bring it, install it, make it work. The equipment that was purchased from donors in 2023, God willing, will start working by this New Year.

- the expert noted.

The expert added that Kyiv is the leader in terms of generation volumes. Also, cities that suffered the most from enemy attacks, in particular Kharkiv and Odesa, are investing a lot of resources in this process.

Kyiv is the undisputed leader. Kyiv is currently doing more in terms of generation than the rest of the country. Kharkiv and Odesa are crisis regions. Those who have the worst situation are doing more, more efforts and investments are being attracted. Those who are hurting are working.

 - explained Oleksandr Kharchenko.

Addition

Some Ukrainian cities remain under threat of disruption of the heating season due to the consequences of missile attacks. The greatest risk is in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where preparations for winter require "triple energy".

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
Electricity
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv