Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth child

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 16997 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 35161 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 31022 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 49340 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 33322 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 46474 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25465 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29307 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26827 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27373 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 672 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 13108 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 18634 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 19662 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 26481 views
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, announced she is expecting their fourth child. They already have three children: Ewan (2017), Vivek (2020), and Mirabel (2021).

Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth child
Photo: x.com/SLOTUS

Usha, wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, announced on social media platform "X" that she is expecting her fourth child. This is reported by UNN.

Details

We are so excited to share some wonderful news. Our family is growing

- reads the post by the Second Lady of the United States.

Additionally

Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) was born and raised in a working-class suburb of San Diego, California, to a mechanical engineer and a molecular biologist. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, a state in southern India.

She met J.D. Vance in 2010 while a student at Yale Law School. They have three children: Ewan (2017), Vivek (2020), and Mirabel (2021).

Man broke windows at US Vice President Vance's home and was detained05.01.26, 16:04 • 4015 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Marriage
J. D. Vance
San Diego
California
India
United States