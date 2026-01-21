Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth child

Photo: x.com/SLOTUS

Usha, wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, announced on social media platform "X" that she is expecting her fourth child. This is reported by UNN.

We are so excited to share some wonderful news. Our family is growing - reads the post by the Second Lady of the United States.

Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) was born and raised in a working-class suburb of San Diego, California, to a mechanical engineer and a molecular biologist. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, a state in southern India.

She met J.D. Vance in 2010 while a student at Yale Law School. They have three children: Ewan (2017), Vivek (2020), and Mirabel (2021).

