$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 204 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 7268 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 11260 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 25480 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 50875 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 36860 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 47030 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35271 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27321 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28125 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
91%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complexVideoFebruary 13, 12:21 AM • 9104 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 11710 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 13459 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 12862 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 11276 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 210 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 11352 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 47982 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 89477 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 79190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 362 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 20810 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25091 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 50546 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 43411 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Donald Trump is not confident in the effectiveness of pressuring Russia and fears disrupting the negotiation process. Expert Stanislav Zhelikhovsky explained that Trump needs quick results for the elections, and sanctions do not provide an immediate effect.

Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons

The question of possible pressure from Donald Trump on Russia remains one of the key issues in international discussions regarding the prospects for ending the war. In the public sphere, the question is increasingly being asked: should we expect tough actions from Trump against the Kremlin, and why have such steps not yet been seen?

Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, an international expert and candidate of political sciences, shared his vision of this situation in a comment for UNN. He explained why Trump's cautious stance is a deliberate strategy.

Doubt about the effectiveness of pressure

According to the expert, the key reason for the lack of strong pressure is that Donald Trump is not confident in its effectiveness. In his logic, sanctions or other restrictive measures do not guarantee a change in Russia's behavior.

Trump is not yet convinced that pressure on Russia will actually work. He sees no clear evidence that increased sanctions will force Putin to make concessions.

 - explains Zhelikhovsky.

That is why, according to the expert, the American politician is not rushing into drastic steps that could have irreversible consequences.

Risk of Russia withdrawing from the negotiation process

Another important factor is the fear of disrupting any negotiation format. According to Zhelikhovsky, Russia consistently makes it clear that pressure from the United States could be a reason for withdrawing from negotiations.

Both Russia and the United States effectively acknowledge that certain signals or agreements have already been made. This means that the parties have cornered themselves within certain frameworks and now do not want to abruptly break them.

- notes the expert.

In such a situation, tough actions from Washington could be used by Moscow as an argument against the United States.

Ukraine, US, and Russia plan new round of talks next week - Politico13.02.26, 11:57 • 178 views

Kremlin's manipulative position

According to Zhelikhovsky, Russia can already appeal to the fact that it is allegedly ready for a ceasefire, but puts forward unacceptable conditions for Ukraine.

Russia can say: why are you imposing sanctions if we are ready to sign a ceasefire document? The only thing needed is for Ukraine to withdraw from the unoccupied territories of Donbas. Then the Kremlin can accuse the American president of dishonesty.

- he explains.

It is this argument, according to the expert, that restrains Trump from drastic decisions.

Factor of US midterm elections

The expert also drew attention to the factor of the US midterm elections, which directly influence Donald Trump's political logic. According to him, during the election period, a quick, visible result is fundamentally important for the American president.

He needs a quick result for the elections. And sanctions are a long game. This is not a tool that gives an effect here and now.

- noted the expert.

According to Zhelikhovsky, that is why betting on sanction pressure looks unattractive to Trump in the short term.

ISW: The Kremlin disagrees with the US on the only issue of Donbas in peace talks31.01.26, 08:46 • 4967 views

Sanctions do not yield immediate political results. Their effect manifests over time, and during an election period, this does not work for one's image.

- he explained.

He emphasized that Trump is interested in demonstrating success that can be quickly shown to voters.

He needs to show that he is capable of achieving results quickly. If he doesn't see the possibility of quickly reaching an agreement, then he won't invest resources in this direction.

- concluded the expert.

The war may continue

Despite Donald Trump's attempts to strike a "quick deal," the expert points out that there are currently no grounds to expect a swift end to the war.

I see no prerequisites for hostilities to cease in the near future. There is a high probability that they will continue into 2026.

- says Zhelikhovsky.

According to the expert, reports of Russia's preparation for offensive actions in spring and summer only confirm the absence of a real desire to negotiate.

This demonstrates that Russia is ready to continue the war, even despite economic problems, manpower shortages, and other difficulties. For Ukraine, this will be a very difficult period. Although I do not rule out that we will get a certain window of opportunity for a ceasefire, at the moment this seems unlikely.

 - he emphasizes.

Thus, Donald Trump's caution regarding pressure on Russia is explained by a combination of pragmatism, fear of disrupting the negotiation process, and doubts about the effectiveness of sanctions. At the same time, such a strategy guarantees neither an end to the war nor a real compromise.

Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - media12.02.26, 22:37 • 11633 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine